We now have our first real idea of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to look like in a world after Avengers: Endgame. Disney and Marvel Studios have been particularly cagey about revealing anything regarding their future MCU movie slate beyond their follow-up to Infinity War, with only Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrives on July 2, confirmed. While the studio still isn't ready to dish out exact titles just yet, they have announced a slew of release dates for upcoming Marvel movies through 2022.

Without diving into what these movies might (and probably will) be just yet, let's look at what we know. Disney updated their release calendar through 2027 and, within that, they revealed what we assume to be the release schedule for Marvel Phase 4 of the MCU. The movies, whatever they wind up being, will hit theaters as follows:

• May 1, 2020

• November 6, 2020

• February 12, 2021

• May 7, 2021

• November 5, 2021

• February 18, 2022

• May 6, 2022

• July 29, 2022

A few of these dates were revealed previously, though, we now (presumably) know the full scope of Phase 4. But the big question; what is that going to include?

While Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has tried to keep the next phase a secret, much has made its way out into the world. Black Widow will likely be the title for May 1, 2020, as it's the next movie scheduled to enter production. Scarlett Johansson is set to reprise her role in what will likely be a prequel of some sort. Beyond that, things are far less certain. We know The Eternals, which has been casting up as of late, and Doctor Strange 2, which has quietly been coming together behind the scenes, are both nearing production as well. Shang-Chi, which will have a martial arts spin, is also in development.

What that in mind, it seems likely that one of those titles is going to take that November 2020 date. Since the first Doctor Strange did quite well in November 2016, that would seem logical. But then again, who knows? Other projects that have been more or less confirmed despite the lack of an official announcement include Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Those really could wind up anywhere on this schedule, but rest assured, they're going to be part of this lineup. Now the question becomes, what else might we see fill out these eight release dates?

A follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home seems likely. However, that could be in addition to these dates, as those movies are made in partnership with Sony and would be included on their release calendar. We could also expect Captain Marvel 2, given that the first movie has grossed more than $1.1 billion at the box office. Thor 4, in some shape or form, has been discussed as well. It also should be expected that this would culminate in some sort of epic crossover movie, even if it's not an Avengers title. Secret Wars maybe? For now, more questions than answers, but Marvel isn't showing any signs of slowing down.