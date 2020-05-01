Marvel Studios might not get back to their paused productions until 2021, according to producer Jason Blum. The Blumhouse boss believes that some of the smaller projects will get working first, which will set the larger studios in motion for later on. The world is in a weird spot at the moment and Hollywood has pretty much halted production on a number of huge movies and TV shows. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a part of that big shutdown.

The Black Widow movie was supposed to hit theaters today. However, due to the world's current state of affairs, that just isn't possible. Movie theaters all over the world have been shut down since earlier this year. Production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and more were stopped back in March and Jason Blum thinks it's going to be a while before things get back to normal. He explains.

"I do think smaller productions will start sooner, but I don't think we're going to see Marvel movies shooting, or big expensive movies, until 2021. The real answer to your question is that it's all about when testing will be in this country as good it is in other places, which it isn't yet."

Marvel Studios productions that were scheduled to start this year could end up getting pushed back until 2021 too. For now, it's too soon to tell, but Jason Blum's comments do seem accurate. Movie theaters aren't expected to open until July and that isn't even confirmed, since everything changes so quickly. Some are under the impression that Disneyland and Disney World won't even open up again until early next year.

Producer Roy Lee also believes that some of the smaller productions will be able to get back to work in the near future. Smaller casts and crews with limited locations will likely be the first to get productions up and running, though when that will be is really anybody's guess at the moment. For now, the industry is looking into ways to get back to work and remain safe at the same time, which means new protocols will have to be set up and implemented.

With more delays on the way, we could see the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 get pushed back even further. While this has yet to be confirmed, it does seem pretty logical since nearly everybody is still stuck indoors at the moment, except for Texas, Georgia, and other states who are trying to slowly reopen businesses. With that being said, it's probably going to be a while before major studios are able to get their productions up and running again. The interview with Jason Blum was originally conducted by The Los Angeles Times.