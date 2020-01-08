The MCU is home to some incredibly powerful heroes and villains, who can shatter mountains and crumble alien armadas with their might. There has always been a great deal of debate over who is actually the strongest superhero in the MCU. During a Q&A session at the New York Film Academy, Kevin Feige weighed in on who he thinks the current contender for the title is.

"Well, I think it's interesting if you look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos. If he hadn't desperately - that was as scared as I've seen Thanos. And if he hadn't said, 'Decimate my entire team to get her off of me,' I think she would have done it."

Feige's words carry a lot of heft since he is in many ways the godfather of the MCU, overseeing the narrative arcs of the franchise going all the way back to the first Iron Man, and deciding which of the Marvel characters from the comics will take center stage in the cinematic universe.

Kevin Feige picking Wanda as the strongest superhero based on her showing against Thanos is quite valid. Despite not fully understanding or being in control of her powers, Wanda has always been immensely powerful, drawing her energy from one of the infinity stones that created the universe itself. Wanda can use her energy-based powers to alter reality, control minds, and wreak all kinds of destruction, so much so that even Thanos had to call in reinforcements to deal with her.

Interestingly, Fiege had been asked the same question about the strongest superhero in the past, when his answer had been quite different.

"She's one of the most popular characters in our comics and she's one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Here 'She' refers to Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. That had been Feige's stance when Captain Marvel's movie was about to hit the theaters. So his fresh picking of Wanda as the strongest superhero feels pretty convenient since her show WandaVision is going to start airing soon on Disney+. It can be argued that perhaps Feige's newest statement is calculated to drum up interest in Wanda, who has so far been a supporting character before now finally getting to lead her own show.

Regardless of who the strongest superhero is so far, there are far more powerful entities preparing to make their MCU debut. Starting from the immortal celestial beings known as The Eternals, audiences will also get to meet the cosmic warrior Adam Warlock. Not to mention rumors of the arrival of Franklin Richards, son of Reed and Sue Richards, a being so powerful that he once kept the planet-eating entity Galactus as his herald.

Power levels in the MCU are only going to keep reaching higher and higher upper limits as more comic characters get introduced. The real challenge for Fiege and other people involved in making the movies will be to find ways to keep the narrative grounded and relatable for the majority of the non-comic-buying audiences who watch the movies. This news bounds in from Bounding Into Comics.