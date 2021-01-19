A new video has been released online that compiles some of the biggest moments from Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel released the video as the first part in a two-part series to highlight some of the iconic comic book moments that inspired the MCU during Phase 3. It showcases, side-by-side, the moment from the pages of Marvel Comics next to its cinematic counterpart.

The video kicks off by showing us Avengers #223, which sees Hawkeye and Ant-Man teaming up. Specifically, this is where Ant-Man goes for a ride on the tip of Hawkeye's arrow. This moment was adapted as part of the big airport battle in Captain America: Civil War. Also in Civil War, the video shows us the moment when Cap and Iron Man go head-to-head. Cap's shield absorbs Tony's repulsor blast, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo managed to faithfully recapture that image from the comics on screen. Other big moments such as Doctor Strange's car accident, Adam Warlock's golden cocoon and Gladiator Hulk from Planet Hulk, which was adapted in Thor: Ragnarok, are included in the video.

From the very start, the MCU has been about taking inspiration from the comics, rather than adapting any storylines directly. Even something like Civil War took the core premise and themes of the landmark Marvel Comics storyline and adapted it to suit the movie universe. But this video shows us how the filmmakers use the comic books to directly inspire some crowd-pleasing moments that make it to the big screen. The video goes over some of these, moment by moment, showing the comic book in question, then showing us the moment on film. It lends some interesting perspective, showing how these moments made it from page to screen.

This video comes just as the MCU is entering Phase 4. The debut of WandaVision on Disney+ officially ushered in the new era, which follows in the footsteps of 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The MCU took an unexpected break in 2020 as a result of theaters being closed and production being interrupted all across Hollywood. But Marvel Studios and Disney will be making up for it in spades over the next couple of years, with an avalanche of shows on Disney+ to go along with a huge slate of movies.

On the movie side, we have Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Blade, Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four on the way. Not to mention the X-Men. Disney+ will be home to Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ironheart, Secret Invasion and Armor Wars, as well as the animated What If? Needless to say, we should be seeing many more major Marvel Comics moments brought to life as these projects roll out. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.