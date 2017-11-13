Marvel is currently in production on Avengers 4, which will bring the studio's Phase 3 to a close, which will also mark the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe up until this point. The studio has already set dates for three separate Marvel Phase 4 movies in 2020, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also recently confirming that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will in fact be the first Marvel Phase 4 movie, arriving in theaters July 5, 2019, just two months after Avengers 4 arrives on May 3, 2019. With many fans already looking ahead to Phase 4, some are wondering when we'll find out the first details, but Kevin Feige revealed in a recent interview that nothing will be publicly revealed until after Avengers 4 hits theaters.

"It won't be for a while. Our focus is on the next six movies. Finishing the first three phases, getting Untitled Avengers out into the world in May '19 before publicly focusing on anything else."

There has been quite the concerted effort to prevent spoilers from getting out, with Kevin Feige revealing in a April interview that the Avengers 4 title is in fact a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, and it seems likely that we won't find out what that title is until after Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. On top of that, the Marvel Phase 4 titles that the studio is currently planning, aside from Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has also been confirmed for Phase 4, are being kept under wraps because they are also spoilers for Infinity War and Avengers 4. When asked about Marvel's impending 10-year anniversary coming up next year, Kevin Feige had this to say.

"Primarily the movies we're releasing next year are the celebration of the 10 years. Black Panther, obviously Infinity War, Ant-Man and Wasp. Those are the primary focus. In addition to that, the logo we revealed at D23, I have fond memories in 1987 of Star Wars, the first ten years, 77-87. They made a logo, they had t-shirts, they did small stuff. That was during the dark ages of Star Wars, where there hadn't been anything. Thankfully, we're not in the dark ages right now of the MCU, but I think there'll be just acknowledgements of the 10 years that have come before. There'll be some merchandise released and some re-releases in home video. Primarily it is all leading up to the three movies in particular, and obviously, Infinity War."

Kevin Feige also hinted that they would love to make a Doctor Strange sequel at some point, although there is no official plan in place at this time. The first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was unveiled to fans at Comic-Con this summer, but there is no indication as to when that footage will be ready to be released to the public. You can head to Collider for their full interview with Kevin Feige.