It looks like Marvel may be giving us more female-driven stories in Phase 4. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a truly groundbreaking achievement. But 10 years in, they're still lacking a bit when it comes to showcasing female heroes. Captain Marvel, which comes out next year, is going to be Marvel Studios' first movie with a female superhero in the lead. But according to Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson, Kevin Feige and the people at Marvel are interested in spotlighting their female heroes following Avengers 4.

Tessa Thompson brought the MCU another strong, female hero with her take on Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. She's interested in getting an all-female Marvel movie made and, while that's still up in the air, the actress opened up about some of the possibilities that exist for Marvel's female heroes in Phase 4. Here's what she had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I'm not Marvel so I can't make it happen, but I can tell you that Marvel is hugely collaborative, I think our even our Thor [Ragnarok] movie was basically the product of conversations they'd had with Chris [Hemsworth] and with Mark [Ruffalo] about what they wanted to do next. I think [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige is really excited by the idea, and if you look at what's happened already in Phase 4 with me and [Thompson's character] Valkyrie and our story, and then in Black Panther the women rule supreme. There's an interest, they're doing Captain Marvel, they're doing a Black Widow, there's an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it's hopeful, who knows."

It already looks brighter for female heroes in a post Avengers 4 MCU. While only a couple of projects are confirmed for the next phase of the MCU, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. While it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's all but certain that the Black Widow movie is finally going to happen. As for this all-female Marvel movie? Tessa Thompson originally pitched the idea with some of the other Marvel ladies during the 10-year MCU celebration photo shoot.

"We were just sort of all in a semicircle talking, and it just came up, because none of us really worked together, well, I suppose Zoe, and Karen, and Pom, and wouldn't it be nice if we could all work together? And we were sort of speculating on the ways in which it might happen in Infinity War, or might not happen. And we thought, 'No, we should just have a whole movie where we know every day we're going to arrive and get to work together.' So we just ran right up to Kevin Feige and started talking about it."

It's hard to say what characters will and won't make it out of Avengers 4 alive, but if enough of these female characters are still around, that sounds like something fans would be into checking out. But as Tessa Thompson says in this interview with IGN, she's not Marvel. Though, Kevin Feige isn't one to shy away from a good idea.