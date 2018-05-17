Avengers 4 will mark the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, but what will that look like? We know not all of the characters will survive the battle with Thanos and now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore is talking about the future of the MCU and he believes that Marvel Phase 4 will be "surprising and refreshing" for fans. Moore's thoughts on the next phase of the MCU are in line with what has been reported lately. Infinity War was full of surprises and Avengers 4 will reportedly raise the stakes even further. Additionally, Captain Marvel is rumored to be a game-changer for Marvel.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed that there's talks of enough MCU projects to go until 2025, which means there's no signs of slowing down at the moment. Nate Moore recently spoke about the future and noted that they're looking into what the best stories will be to tell during phase 4 of the MCU. James Gunn has said in the past that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the movie to kick off the new phase in 2020. Moore had this to say.

"There are great ideas out there that we've talked about internally that I think and I hope will be surprising and refreshing to audiences while we still continue to explore characters we've come to love. The new ones always feel really exciting because they can be anything. We're at the point now where we're blue-skying, what are the best stories to tell, and in that blue sky there are ideas that I think all of us get really excited to share with people."

Nate Moore even talked about having to say goodbye to some members of the team. Infinity War doubled down on the deaths, but it isn't clear which ones will stick after the events of Avengers 4. As far as phase 4 is concerned, Moore is excited about the future to introduce new characters to new and old fans of the MCU. Though nothing has been mentioned specifically, Nate Moore's thoughts are an exciting prospect. He explains further.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to bid a fond farewell to characters that we've come to know for a while, but to also then introduce characters who are going to feel completely new and hopefully surprising to both our core fans and fans of our movies who aren't as well-versed in publishing."

For now, the MCU will end their year with Ant-Man 2, which comes out in July and then Captain Marvel in early 2019. The two projects are expected to have major ties to Avengers 4 and the future of the MCU, especially Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers is expected to be a big element in the years to come, with inside sources claiming that her role will be very important for the comic book movie genre as a whole.

The MCU is about to expand in the next handful of years, which means that it's going to look a lot different than past 10 years movies. There's still a lot to look forward to with Ant-Man 2, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4 to end phase 3 of the MCU, but the future is still a mystery, which is all a part of the fun. You can read the rest of the interview with Black Panther producer Nate Moore over at Screen Rant.