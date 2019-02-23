Kevin Feige shed some light on James Gunn's influence over the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the Captain Marvel press conference. Additionally, Feige confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will still use Gunn's original script that was finished shortly before he was fired from the project by Disney. MCU fans have been left waiting to hear any news about the third Guardians movie, which is on indefinite hold for the time being.

As for James Gunn's influence on Phase 4 of the MCU, many believed that the director was heavily involved in the planning and development of the cosmic aspect of the upcoming phase, which starts with Spider-Man: Far From Home this summer. However, it seems that wasn't exactly the case. Kevin Feige discussed Gunn's role in the future of the MCU and had this to say.

"His influence was Guardians. It was Guardians. It was his input on Guardians and the Avengers films, as you've seen in Infinity War, and on the Guardians 3 script, which we're still using. So you'll see that influence. I think online, sort of the notion of 'architect across multiple cosmic things' was slightly blown out of proportion."

With the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the big screen introduction of Adam Warlock, many were under the assumption that James Gunn and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 were going to lead the way for Phase 4 of the MCU. Ever since Gunn was fired, fans have been wondering what Marvel Studios was doing behind-the-scenes to get ready for the next phase without Gunn, but as it turns out, the director was pretty much in his own sandbox, so to speak, and then Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

James Gunn said himself that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was going to be the movie that helped to launch the cosmic element of Phase 4. Gunn also said that he was going to be working closely with Kevin Feige and the studio to make sure that the cosmic era "is as special and authentic and magical as what we have created so far." It seems that Gunn may have been overstepping a bit or that possibly Feige is trying to distance himself from the director. It could also be a combination of the two.

Regardless of who is responsible for what in the future of the MCU, fans should be happy to know that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still happening and with James Gunn's original script. Fans, and the actors in the franchise, were not happy to hear that Disney fired the director, so it should at least be good to know that the man responsible for the previous two installments wrote the last. Hopefully, we'll get a Guardians update this summer during San Diego Comic-Con. The James Gunn news was first reported by Cinemablend.