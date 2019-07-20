Marvel Studios has now confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 will include Fantastic Four, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This is in addition to the slew of projects that are coming our way including The Eternals, Blade, Black Panther, and more. Kevin Feige was not messing around when he went down to San Diego for this year's Comic-Con. He truly has earned taking next year off.

The Fantastic Four is really happening at Marvel Studios. Fans have been waiting years to hear this news and the Disney/Fox deal started to make things very real. However, whenever asked about the property, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige always played coy about the situation while admitting that he was excited to get to work on a new movie. With that being said, he also warned that it would be quite some time before fans would get to see the Fantastic Four integrated into the MCU. Now, the movie will officially be a part of the MCU's Phase 4, alongside some other mind blowing titles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was always expected to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con. James Gunn was famously fired by Disney last summer for some tasteless old tweets and the project was thrown into limbo. After nearly a year of waiting and putting the movie on hold, Disney announced that Gunn was officially back on board, though he had committed to directing and writing DC's The Suicide Squad. Marvel fans were ecstatic to learn that the director was coming back and that the movie was back on track. It is by far, one of the most exciting titles in the lineup for Phase 4.

Black Panther 2 is something we always knew was coming down the wire as well, but it's nice to know that it will officially be happening in Phase 4. The movie was a box office monster and a cultural phenomenon, so making a sequel is really a no-brainer for Kevin Feige and crew. Chadwick Boseman and the rest of the main cast will be returning, along with director Ryan Coogler, who is currently trying to get the story together. Fans are going to be waiting to see if Michael B. Jordan ends up returning, but it doesn't look like he will, though stranger things have happened.

Speaking of no-brainers, Captain Marvel 2 is happening in Phase 4. Brie Larson's first experience in the MCU was a massive one that earned over $1 billion at the box office and quickly. Seeing her integrated into Avengers: Endgame was a dream come true for a number of Marvel fans. Now, all we have to do is sit back, relax, and be patient as the official details start to trickle in. We're waiting on release dates and production starts. Marvel fans are used to this and are rewarded for their patience when the movies end up hitting theaters. The MCU Phase 4 news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.