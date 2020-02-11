An intriguing new theory about the Marvel Cinematic Universe has emerged that suggests we could be seeing an adaptation of the World War Hulk storyline sometime in the future. Additionally, it's suggested that none other than Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, is the one who will set these catastrophic events in motion. The pieces of the puzzle will be moved into place during Phase 4 in projects like WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As with anything in this particular arena, it's just a fan theory and nothing more. Though, it's compelling enough to discuss. Be that as it may, it shouldn't be taken as something that is definitely going to happen. With that in mind, Reddit user TheLazerShell recently posted some broad predictions for the future of the MCU. One of the biggest predictions is that much of Marvel Phase 4 (and likely Phase 5) will lead us to World War Hulk. Here's how it's explained in the post.

"I think, through WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness, Wanda is going to be lead towards that path. Breaking down and causing Madness around her. In the comics when she did this she caused She-Hulk to lose control and rage. In the movies she can force Banner out and bring Hulk back to the steering wheel, who is by this point pissed because of what Banner did so he goes full on rampage with World War Hulk levels of anger and causes a ton of damage."

World War Hulk was a major Marvel Comics event. Published in 2007, it picks up after the events of Planet Hulk, which was loosely adapted as part of Thor: Ragnarok. Essentially, Hulk returns to Earth and is pissed off that some of his fellow heroes sent him off to space and exacts destructive revenge. It's also important to note that members of the X-Men and Fantastic Four, such as Reed Richards, are involved in this storyline. So it could be a way to bring them into the fold in a meaningful way.

As we saw in Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner had managed to reach something of an understanding with Hulk. The two became one. Hulk's body, Banner's mind. This seemed to be the mutual result of months of experimentation. However, as this theory puts forth, that's not the case at all. Another important element to the theory has to do with the visions Wanda gave the Avengers in Age of Ultron. Interestingly, all of the visions we saw in the movie, more or less, came true. Yet, we never saw what visions Bruce was given. The theory also explains this with the following.

"I think the reason is because Banner did not see anything, Wanda actually gave Hulk visions. The vision of becoming World War Hulk, which is also what leads him to not trusting Banner anymore and literally just taking off to space and not letting Banner out for 2 years. But also, I think the Avengers are going to exist and are going to be more less: Sam as Cap, Bucky, Ant-Man, Wasp, maybe Photon etc. etc. When Wanda goes crazy she reveals the existence of The Illuminati to Sam, who is not big on secrets, and a rift is created within the superhero community. Combine this with the death of Ant-Man and the Avengers disassemble."

There is a lot to unpack here. The idea is that the Avengers as we will come to know them will have to gather together to take down Hulk as he's whipped up into a destructive rage. The theory also suggests the Illuminati, a powerful group of superheroes that manipulates things from behind the scenes, will be introduced. In the grips of war, Ant-Man will die, which will lead to more happenings, such as the Avengers disbanding, which could lead to a new group like the Young Avengers coming into power.

Much of what we're going to see unfold during Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the MCU is a mystery. But it's hard to deny that World War Hulk could make for a thrilling storyline, and this is one way it could go down. To check out the full future MCU theory as put forth by TheLazerShell, head on over to Reddit.