Marvel Studios treated D23 Expo to an MCU Phase 4 teaser video. Kevin Feige blew this year's San Diego Comic-Con away when he made the official Phase 4 official announcement and overloaded the brains of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Since then, those fans have been wondering how Marvel Studios is going to be able to pull all of this off with the addition of the new Disney+ streaming service shows. From the looks of things, Disney and Marvel aren't too worried about anything.

The Phase 4 teaser video that was shown at D23 is made up from previously released footage, since a lot of the projects have yet to begin production. The video starts off by talking about Jeremy Renner's upcoming Hawkeye series, noting that we're going to be treated to a different side of Clint Barton than we have seen in the past. The video goes on to show more footage from past movies. Next up is Marvel's What If...? series, which is going to explore parts of the MCU we've never seen before.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki series is next for Disney+, which confirms that we will learn what happened to the God of Mischief after Avengers: Endgame. Fans of Loki have often wondered how he will be returning and now we know, though it has not been confirmed that he will meet up with the gang again in Thor: Love and Thunder. The brief tease for WandaVision tells us that we are going to see what an ideal life is like for the two characters. Fans will certainly be happy to see Paul Bettany back as Vision when the show debuts.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was also shown in the D23 teaser for Phase 4 and it featured director Scott Derrickson talking about the sequel at Comic-Con, revealing that they are making the first scary MCU movie, which has fans really excited. We've been waiting a long time to get any info on the long awaited sequel. Chang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was briefly shown on the screen, teasing the Mandarin before flashing to The Eternals. The movie is expected to feel different from anything the MCU has put out thus far.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series was brought up in the teaser, highlighting the relationship between the two characters. From the sound of things, comedy will be involved. Then the Black Widow standalone movie was teased with Scarlett Johansson talking about how excited she is to be playing a "fully realized woman" version of Natasha Romanoff in this superhero adventure. From there we saw a brief scene of Thor from Avengers: Endgame, which was more than likely there to announce Thor: Love and Thunder. The MCU is going to continue, but it's just going to look a lot different. You can check out the Phase 4 teaser below, thanks to the Peter Quill SL Twitter account.