While it has been almost four months since WandaVision ended, Paul Bettany has been happily sharing a lot of behind the scenes information about the series and working as part of the Marvel clique. If he hasn't been sharing images through social medias, he's definitely been chatting about his time as Vision, and he had one such talk as part of ACE Universe Presents: A Conversation with Paul Bettany. Speaking to Angelique Roche, Bettany was asked how it felt to be free of the intense secrecy that comes with the territory for those joining the Marvel bandwagon.

"Yeah, it's great. I mean, it's a frustrating process, but one I really understand and really believe in. I think that Marvel, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, they all have a very, you know, they have a strict 'don't talk about it' policy, which I really can get behind. I come from a family - my dad was an actor, my mom was a singer - and my mom and dad always had this thing, you never show people the costumes before the curtain goes up, you know? Don't show people how the magic trick is done. And so, I kind of, I love that about Marvel, that they're so... that they really hold on their secrets and so it can be really enjoyable for the fans. But yes, it is frustrating, and now it does feel a relief to be able to discuss it."

In the same interview, Bettany also discussed how he "flipped out" while trying to get out of his Vision costume while on set. He said, "I guess I had one time where I flipped out on set and I just went 'somebody has to help me get out of this suit,' and they pulled it down and everybody was really lovely," Bettany shared. "It's so embarrassing to talk about because obviously you're getting paid to wear an uncomfortable suit but after five days in a row of just being encased in this thing you're like 'I gotta get it off my chest.' I sat there for like five, ten minutes just breathing, and then we went back into it and it was fine. That was the one time I think I flipped out. I'm mostly kind of chill, calm."

While WandaVision answered many of its self-developed questions, there are still many fans out there wanting to know more. Will Agatha return to the MCU? What happened to Monica Rambeau when she broke through into Wanda's world and took on her new powers? (This at least will be answered in The Marvels) Then there is the question about White Vision and where he went after the finale of WandaVision. We know that the new iteration of Vision has his full memory back, and is now essentially a living version of that killed by Thanos in Infinity War, but with Paul Bettany out of contract, will we be seeing him back in the MCU in the future?

"I'm honest with you. I still don't know [if there are more opportunities in the MCU]," Bettany told The Playlist. "Oh no, no. I don't have a contract. I don't know that. I don't know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it's for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn't look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

For those wanting to relive Vision's latest journey, WandaVision is still streaming on Disney+. This news was originally reported by Comicbook