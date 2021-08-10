There is very little that gets past Marvel fans, so it is no surprise that Spider-Man fans have been wishing the MCU's Peter Parker a happy 20th birthday today. The character, as played by Tom Holland, showed his passport in his last outing, Spider-Man: Far From Home and fans were quick to spot his birthday of August 10th, 2001. Of course, Marvel were already doing Spider-Man day a week ago, with some of the their reveals of upcoming Spidey related offerings, but many fans have decided that today should be the real Spider-Man day...and of course that included renewed calls for the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

While it is now a couple of years since Far From Home arrived in cinemas, the incredible hype and rumors around the webbed wonder's next movie outing is so high right now that it is not hard to see why his birthday has been made into its own thing this year in particular, as well as it obviously marking two decades of this version of Peter Parker's life. While it did not herald the long awaited trailer, that did not dampen the spirits of the dedicated Parker lovers out there who wanted to make the most of the day on social media.

While there has still been no word of when that elusive trailer will arrive, Disney have frequently said that Sony are handling all of the marketing of the movie. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter Assad Ayaz said, "Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense. We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

While this is all well and good, it highlights two important things for fans. First, Disney know exactly when the trailer is going to drop. Second, they are not telling anyone. It has simply become a guessing game that has kept fans on the edge of their seat for months now. There has been expectations that the drop will coincide with the end of certain Marvel series' on Disney+, or in line with Tom Holland's birthday, or the anniversary of the last Spider-Man movie...the list does go on quite a while. However, all of these possible dates have come and gone without so much as a whisper of anything more than some very well put together fake trailers that have managed to fool some people for at least a short time.

We have been given some tantalising insights into the movie thanks to the release of LEGO and action figure sets, but beyond that, we are still pretty much in the dark over how the movie is going to pan out for the now 20 year old Peter Parker and his suited up alter ego.

For now, we will just join fans in saying Happy Birthday, Peter Parker.