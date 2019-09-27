Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are very happy to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man back where he belongs. It was announced earlier today that Marvel Studios and Sony finally reached a deal after all hope seemed like had been lost. Sony seemed perfectly comfortable moving on without the help of Kevin Feige, while fans and Holland's fellow MCU fans were deeply upset over the news, especially after Spider-Man: Far From Home left off on such an emotional cliffhanger. Now, Holland will be back for the sequel and one additional MCU project.

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya was one of the first people to post her reaction to the Tom Holland news on social media. She simply posted a gif of a dancing Spider-Man, which summed up the way a lot of fans felt. However, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo had pretty snappy response to Holland's social media post revealing the news. "Back in a snap! Had a feeling we would see you again," said Ruffalo.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars Tony Revolori and Remy Hii were also very happy to hear that Marvel Studios and Sony had reached an agreement and they posted emojis to celebrate. With that being said, members of the MCU weren't the only ones to respond to the good news. Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson simply said, "F*ck. Yes." Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who is massive Spider-Man fan was also very happy and posted some emojis. Even Taron Egerton was excited about the return. When it comes down to it, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige might be the happiest person about the deal finally going through. Taking Tom Holland away at this time would have been a pretty big blow to the MCU.

Related: Spider-Ham Returns in New Spider-Verse Prequel Animated Short

Kevin Feige released a statement to officially announce the Spider-Man news. "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," said Feige. The Marvel Studios boss has spent a lot of time and effort to get Peter Parker involved in the MCU, which was not easy. The Russo Brothers revealed that they were the ones originally pushing for the deal back when they were making Captain America: Civil War.

While Sony would have probably been able to do just fine on their own with the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, it just fits in better with the MCU in terms of the story arc. In hindsight, no matter how well the upcoming sequel performs at the box office, there more than likely would have been some regret about not letting the MCU finish the story. Luckily, late last night, Sony and Marvel Studios were able to come to an agreement. The Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will hit theaters on July 16th, 2021. You can check out some reactions to Tom Holland rejoining the MCU below, starting with Zendaya's Twitter account. The rest of the reactions can be found in the comments section of Holland's original post.