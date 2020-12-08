Make sure to mark December 10th in your calendars, as this will reportedly be the day that Disney unveils several new big and small screen projects across the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar brands. According to these reports, the studio giant is planning to "announce new projects from Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar that will encompass TV as well as theatrical," at its Disney Investor Day, with the announcement designed to signal, not only a future return to normalcy, but also to show that they have far from abandoned theatrical releases.

Following Warner Bros.' recent, controversial announcement that all next year's releases will debut in both theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously, and with Disney themselves having also released several high-profile movies to Disney+ amid the ongoing global situation, the studio are reportedly hoping to ease worried minds and clearly convey that they have far from abandoned the idea of traditional theatrical releases.

According to reports, Disney will announce Disney+ release dates for several of their already revealed movies, including Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, the Peter Pan live-action remake Peter Pan & Wendy, and the 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella starring Emma Stone.

But, if that's not enough to get you excited, Disney will also reportedly reveal several brand new, unannounced projects under the umbrellas of Marvel and Star Wars, as well as upcoming work from Pixar. While it is not yet known what these projects will be, they will reach across both the big and small screens and could very well include such MCU movies as Blade and Captain Marvel 2, as well as such Star Wars projects as the Taika Waititi directed venture and spin-offs from hit series The Mandalorian. A Boba Fett Disney+ series has long been rumored, as has a spin-off featuring fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano, and with both characters currently making a huge impression in The Mandalorian, what better time to announce solo projects for the popular pair.

With beloved comic book properties The X-Men and The Fantastic Four now in the hands of Marvel since the Disney/Fox Studios merger, it's also very possible that these imminent announcements will also include our first hint at when we might see these coveted characters join the rest of the gang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For now, both Marvel and Star Wars have pretty full dockets for the near future, with the MCU continuing with Black Widow on May 7, 2021, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, Eternals on November 5, and Spider-Man 3 on December 17, before going into 2022 with Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25. All that is without even mentioning the small screen adventures WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye.

As for Star Wars, The Mandalorian will be returning for a third season, with Disney planning to stick with streaming for an Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, an untitled Cassian Andor series, and a female-centric live-action series that has been described as an "action thriller with martial arts elements."

Some of these announcements are set to be streamed for the viewing public, with the hugely dull sounding Disney Investor Relations website set to stream the announcements from 1:30pm Pacific/4:30pm Eastern/9:30pm GMT. While it will be far from the glitzy Comic-Con style event, there is sure to be some interesting news and exclusive footage well worth checking out. This comes to us from Deadline.