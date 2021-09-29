It is not an exaggeration to say that Marvel Studios is currently one of the most prolific entertainment producers in the industry, thanks to a high demand for more from fans and the mighty money tree of Disney behind them. Now one producer has given an insight into just how crazy the number of upcoming projects based in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is.

While speaking during an engagement at "El Caecito" about the current position of the studio and how she sees it progressing, President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation Victoria Alonso corrected an interviewer who suggested that there are currently thirty-five projects on Marvel's slate, saying there are only thirty-one.

"We are currently working on 31 projects, don't add four more, please," Victoria Alonso said.

In the grand scheme of things, the mind at first boggles at the number, but once you start to fill in the gaps of the movies and series that are already known then the figures very quickly increase in volume. After the arrival of Eternals, Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home this year, Marvel have at least nine projects already known to be arriving in 2022. These line up as cinematic outings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels, while Disney + will see the arrival of Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Moonknight and Secret Invasion as the current line-up stands. Then it begins to get a little sketchy, but not entirely an unknown entity.

In 2023's MCU slate, we will definitely be seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, while there is also a strong chance that a number of Disney+ releases such as Ironheart, Armor Wars and a second season of What If...? could also fall into that year. With Marvel having also earmarked a number of currently unnamed projects, we have already a good idea of what many of these slots will be taken up by. The teaser trailer that kicked off Phase Four has suggested that the Fantastic Four will be arriving in the relatively near future, and have confirmed that work is underway on their Blade reboot and Deadpool 3, while Captain America 4 has been confirmed but does not have a date set. The is means that as far as movies go there are three other slots that Marvel have marked out in May, July and November 2024 that we don't have a potential movie to fill just yet.

Once you add in other announced series such as World of Wakanda, Loki Season 2, their Echo spin off series and a Halloween special, along with whatever plans are afoot for the arrival of X-Men and the much rumored Secret Wars and Young Avengers projects, there is not a lot of room left in that 31 film list to fill and it must be a task keeping all of those projects in line, something that Alonso admitted. "It is a question about how are we handling multiple plates in the air at the same time, and the biggest thing is that sometimes the plates fall, and, you know, what are you going to do then? We want people to understand that the idea that we have, to tell these connected stories, it is important that the world knows that the characters we create, their stories have to do with how humans interact with each other."

The question of whether Marvel can continue at this pace essentially comes down to the demand from fans. As long as the MCU continues to be one of the biggest and most lucrative projects out there, they have a very long list of characters at their disposal, and in many ways, they have only started to scratch the surface.

This news arrives from 221 Radio.