Marvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3﻿ have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.

Eternals - November 5, 2021

The Eternals are a fictional race of humanity appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. They are described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. The original instigators of this process, the alien Celestials, intended the Eternals to be the defenders of Earth, which leads to the inevitability of war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants. The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby and made their first appearance in The Eternals#1 (July 1976).

Eternals stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The upcoming film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who also wrote the screenplay along with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - December 17, 2021

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, J.B. Smoove, Hannibal Buress, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei. Jon Watts helms with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers sharing writing duties.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The film is directed by Sam Raimi from a script written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron.

Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022

The film is a sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame. Thor: Love and Thunder is the twenty-ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sixth film of Phase Four.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8, 2022

While the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot is under wraps, the film serves as a sequel to Black Panther. It stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. The film is being directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole.

The Marvels - November 11th, 2022

The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

The cast will also include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Park Seo-joon, and Jude Law as Yon-Rogg. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell.

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quntumania - February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a sequel to Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. It is the thirty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the ninth film of Phase Four. The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Langand Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, alongside Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors. The film is directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 - May 5, 2023

While the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot is still unknown, we do know writer/director James Gunn says this will wrap up the trilogy. We'll see Chris Pratt return as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, we'll also be seeing Zoe Saldana as Gamora again. Look at all those fill-in-the-blank flicks! What movie are you using your conjuring superpowers for? You can check out the entire list, which includes two more untiled movies in 2023, with speculation running wild about what they are.

Marvel Studios 2021 Movies

Eternals - 11/05

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 12/17

Marvel Studios 2022 Movies

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 03/25

Thor: Love and Thunder - 05/06

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 07/08

The Marvels - 11/11

Marvel Studios 2023 Movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 02/17

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 05/05

Untitled Marvel Film - 07/28

Untitled Marvel Film - 10/06

Untitled Marvel Film - 11/10