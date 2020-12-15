Yet another new Marvel show has been announced for Disney+. Marvel Studios: Legends is set to make its debut in the streaming service in January, joining an already massive roster of series taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this case, the show will be examining important characters, events and happenings within the MCU, starting with Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Marvel Studios: Legends is a new series that revisits some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time. Kicking off with Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the first two episodes start streaming Jan. 8, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iTN2kNdhFv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 15, 2020

Marvel Studios: Legends is set to debut on January 8, 2021. The first two episodes will drop that day, with one episode centered on Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, while the other will take a look at Paul Bettany's Vision. Not coincidentally, the episodes will debut a week before WandaVision, which will officially kick off Phase 4 of the MCU. A synopsis for the series has been revealed, which reads as follows.

"As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe."

The MCU is expanding. Not just with the movies on the big screen in Phase 4 and Phase 5, but with a huge batch of live-action shows on Disney+ that will be heavily connected to the movies. It will be a lot to keep up with, and it's all connected. The idea of releasing a show that helps connect the essential history of the MCU for these upcoming projects makes a great deal of sense. It is also most likely a relatively cheap show that has a long shelf life.

It further cements Disney and Marvel Studios' commitment to Disney+. During the Disney investor day presentation last week, several new MCU shows such as Secret Invasion, Armor Wars and Ironheart were announced, along with a series of I Am Groot shorts and a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. They join the already announced live-action MCU shows including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, as well as the animated What If? Given the popularity of the MCU, it's not surprising that Disney is leaning on it so heavily for content.

On the movie side, Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder will make up Phase 4. Other projects include Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Black Panther 2, as well as the Blade and Fantastic Four reboots, which are likely all going to be part of Phase 5. So there is much coming down the pipeline over the next few years for this show to make use of. Marvel Studios: Legends debuts on January 8. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.