With just a little over two weeks ahead of its theatrical debut, the Disney+ series, Marvel Studios: Legends, will be releasing a surprise new episode based on the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The new Shang-Chi episode will be available only for streaming on Disney+ just two days before the new Marvel film is set to be released in theaters. This new episode will be the series's 13th episode so far. You can check out the official trailer for the Marvel Disney+ series below.

Marvel Studios: Legends is an American television docuseries created for streaming only on Disney+. It is based on the Marvel Comics characters and objects that appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or also known as the MCU. Each episode of the series will showcase an individual character or object with footages from the past MCU films, and highlighting their prominent moments from the MCU. The official synopsis for Marvel Studios: Legends reads as, a series that will examine individual heroes, villains, moments, and objects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and how they connect, in anticipation of the upcoming stories that will feature them in the Disney+ Phase Four series and films.

According to the website, What's On Disney+, the upcoming Shang-Chi based episode will be available for streaming on Disney+ on September 1st. Marvel Studios:Legends was first introduced prior to the release of WandaVision back in January 2021,and has then featured an episode for each show and movie released since then. The series was first announced in December 2020, and has received many positive responses for being helpful to casual viewers of the franchise, but also received some criticism for being a clip show with no new footage or documentary elements. Currently, the Disney+ series has 12 episodes available for streaming.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has already received early reactions from fans praising Simu Liu performance, and the Marvel martial arts action. Shang-Chi is an upcoming Marvel film about the titular character who is a martial-arts master that is forced to confront his past he thought he had left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The upcoming film will serve as the 25th entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will also be Shang-Chi's very first appearance in the MCU, with director Destin Daniel Cretton already confirming that Shang-Chi himself will be making more appearances in the MCU in the near future.

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said of the project to Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

Marvel Studios: Legends will be premiering its new episode on September 1st only on Disney+. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be releasing ONLY in theaters on September 3rd. The upcoming film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zheng, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung, and Benedict Wong. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Dave Callahan. What do you guys hope to see in the upcoming MCU film? Let us know your thoughts and post them in the comments below!