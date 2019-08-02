Could M. Night Shyamalan end up directing a Marvel Cinematic Universe project? The director reveals he has spoken to the studio a few times and says he likes their work. Shyamalan released the highly anticipated Glass earlier this year and it was a success at the box office. However fans of the first two installments and critics were not impressed with what Shyamalan put out, which the director did not expect. He says the first reactions were so rough they made him shed tears.

As for working with Marvel Studios in the future, M. Night Shyamalan would not say. When asked theoretically if the studio were to reach out, Shyamalan said, "We've talked a couple of times. All good. I love what they do. They're amazing." Unbreakable changed the game for comic book movies back in 2000 and some of Shyamalan's influence can be found in the MCU. It would be very interesting to see what he could do with a Marvel Comics character on either the big or small screen.

While it would be a radical change of pace for the MCU, it doesn't look like M. Night Shyamalan will be working on anything soon, unless he's been talking to the studio about something for Phase 5. Regardless, the director is a big fan and was easily able to choose his favorite MCU moment. Shyamalan prefers going back to where it all started. He explains.

"The first Iron Man was excellent. Excellent. I remember meeting (director Jon Favreau) at a party once and I told him, you know, I went over to him specifically, I just said, 'I thought you did something really, really deft, this grounded humor and the way Robert (Downey Jr.) really brought this flavor.' Of course that became the Marvel brand, that type of humor. But at that time when I saw it, I was super taken because it was really super grounded. Even to this day, I still find it the most grounded of the MCU."

Iron Man is where it all started and M. Night Shyamalan's observations seem right on the money. Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau set the tone for the rest of the MCU and they have had an incredible run ever since. Downey Jr. has unofficially retired from the MCU after his character sacrificed his life in Avengers: Endgame. But, Kevin Feige has already announced the plans for Phase 4 and things are about to get a whole lot different.

There's a lot of rumors surrounding the MCU's Phase 5 and we're still a little less than a year away from seeing the first Phase 4 movie. With Keanu Reeves' name popping up a lot lately, Mahershala Ali starring in Blade, the Fantastic Four, and X-Men projects on the way, there is plenty of room for M. Night Shyamalan to step on board and get into the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see if he and the studio decide to work together. The interview with M. Night Shyamalan was originally conducted by Phawker.