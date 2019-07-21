San Diego Comic-Con is starting to wind down after a pretty intense weekend. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige appeared in Hall H last night for the first time since 2017 and fans were hungry for updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. Feige did not disappoint and even went past Phase 4 and talked about more future projects, which sent fans from all over the world into instant hype mode.

Starting off the night, Kevin Feige officially announced The Eternals and introduced the massive cast. Angelina Jolie is playing Thena, Bryan Tyree Henry is Phastos, Lia McHugh is Sprite, Don Lee is Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek is Ajak, Lauren Ridloff is Ikari, Richard Madden is Icarus, and Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo. The whole cast walked out and said hello to the massive live audience. Falcon and Winter solider was next on the list as Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan came out on the Comic-Con stage to join Feige.

Thor: Love and Thunder was announced and Natalie Portman came out on stage to reveal she will be playing the female Thor, Scarlett Johansson came out for the standalone Black Widow series, Jeremy Renner came out to confirm the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ streaming series, and the audience cheers just kept getting louder and louder. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is another project that MCU fans have been waiting to hear about, so it was great to see the cast and crew get welcomed to the stage. The WandaVision series was announced and it was revealed that it will have ties to the upcoming Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.

Kevin Feige talked about the future of the MCU, including the additions of The Fantastic Four and X-Men. Marvel fans have been waiting for these properties to come to the MCU for years now and they're finally there and being developed. However, one of the biggest shocks of the night came when Feige announced that they are making a Blade movie and welcomed Academy Award winning actor Mahershala Ali to the stage. Ali is the MCU's Blade after setting up a meeting with Feige and telling him he wanted to do it.

Comic-Con does not broadcast the panels live, so these videos are the next best thing and they give an accurate representation of the excitement in the room. Marvel Studios will more than likely take next year off, so the next focus will be on the D23 Expo in Anaheim at the end of August. But what is Kevin Feige going to talk about there? It seems like he already gave everything away. We'll just have to wait and see.