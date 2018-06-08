There have been extreme Marvel fans for decades, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever existed. Since then, the fandom has only grown with the release of more movies, each one more successful than the last. Yesterday, we saw the Infinity War fanatic who had seen the movie 43 times and is still going, which resulted in an invite to the Avengers 4 world premiere from the Russo Brothers. Now, we've got a look at a Marvel fan that has 31 tattoos dedicated to the legendary comic book characters.

You definitely don't want to get into the Marvel vs. DC discussion with Rick Scolamiero, who is a walking, talking billboard for Marvel. He's got comic-based art and even stuff based off of the MCU and even Sony's Marvel films as well as 21st Century Fox. This illustrated man doesn't really have space on his body for any other artwork, which also contains the likeness of Bruce Lee, Tupac Shakur, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Rick Scolamiero now hold the Guinness World Record for the most Marvel tattoos on his body. A tiny LEGO version of Deadpool resides on one of his feet while a LEGO version of Daredevil resides on the other foot. Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow is featured on his torso and is pretty large. Elsewhere, there's Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thanos, Silver Surfer, and has Vision on his butt cheek. On his other butt cheek is Spider-Man 2099, which is pretty strange... Black Cat on his inner left thigh and Hulk on his inner right thigh were the most painful, according to Scolamiero.

Stan Lee signed the Canadian Marvel fanatic's wrist, so that has also been fashioned into a tattoo as well. All of that tattoos on Rick Scolamiero's body are of excellent quality, which makes one wonder how much everything cost all together. There's some serious ink here with some pretty obscure characters next to some of the most famous. Even more baffling is that he only started getting tattoos back in 2011, meaning that he's accumulated all of this ink in less than a decade.

Here is the full list of all 31 Marvel tattoos that Rick Scolamiero has had done since 2011:

Mystique - neck

Galactus - left shoulder, top

Silver Surfer - left tricep

Phoenix - left inner bicep

Wolverine - left inner forearm

Spider-Man - left outer forearm

Black Widow - left abdomen

Spider-Man 2099 - left buttock

Doc Octopus - left hip

Mary Jane - left outer quadriceps

Black Cat - left inner quadriceps

Gwen Stacy - left upper hamstring

Green Goblin - left lower hamstring

Venom - left knee

Groot - left inner calf

Rocket - left inner calf

Gamora - left back calf

Star-Lord - left outer calf

Drax - left outer calf

Daredevil - left inside ankle

Deadpool - right inside ankle

Red Skull - right inside calf

Captain America - right inside calf

Loki - right outer calf

Thor - right outer calf

Iron Man - right outer quadricep

Fin Fang Foom - right quadriceps

Hulk - right inner quadriceps

Thanos - right hamstring

Ultron - right hip

Vision - right buttock

A total of 31 beautifully inked tattoos later, this @Marvel super-fan has earned an impressive Guinness World Records title > https://t.co/Fei2tC7ME8pic.twitter.com/4S99GzUzxM — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) June 1, 2018

That's a pretty impressive list of Marvel tattoos to have, but what is Rick Scolamiero going to do when the next phase of the MCU ushers in some of his favorite characters? There's literally only a few more places where those could go and that does not seem fun to think about. Regardless, the man has broken the Guinness Book of World Records for the most Marvel tattoos, so check all of them out in the video below, provided by the Guinness World Records YouTube channel.