Tupac Shakur is one of the most iconic musical artists of our lifetime. Black Panther was a cultural phenomenon when it was released earlier this year. Now, the two powerful entities are coming together for some very cool new apparel that will only be available at Pop by Foot Locker.

Foot Locker has been a mall staple for as long as I can remember, and they're like the McDonald's of sneakers. So it makes sense that they'd seek out their own branded apparel featuring two of the biggest cultural icons of our times. The Estate of Tupac Shakur has teamed with Marvel Comics to collaborate together on these new shirts and hoodies.

This cool merch, which merges one of the most legendary artists of all time and the most culturally-impactful comic book hero of our era is coming exclusively to Pop by Foot Locker starting this weekend, with the line officially launching on Friday, November 9. The exclusive 9-piece Tupac Shakur and Black Panther collection will celebrate both of their artistic impact, which is far reaching. The hope is to also introduce both Tupac and Black Panther to a new generation of fans. The apparel is pretty affordable, running from $25 to $50.

Paul Gitter, SVP of Marvel Licensing, had this to say.

"The intersection of music and Black Panther is such of vital part of that property, so it is fantastic to co-brand with an influential artist like 2Pac on a new collection of Marvel apparel."

The first item in the collection is a Black Panther icon hoodie, which is black with Tupac across the chest in blue lettering. It retails for $50.00. There is also a Black Panther Circle logo hoodie with the Black Panther logo above stating, 'Wakanda Forever', with the 2Pac logo below and the iconic Shakur line, 'Until the End of Time'. Black Panther also appears on a black T-shirt with gold lettering that also sports the 'Until the End of Time' slogan.

There are also a number of other T-shirts showing Tupac against a tribal Black Panther background, as well as some long sleeve shirts that read Tupac across the chest, with the Black Panther logo going down the arm. Foot Locker also has some cool Black Panther hats for sale.

Tupac passed away on September 13, 1996, but more than twenty years later, his music continues to live on, and he is as culturally relevant as he ever was. His legacy was explored in the 2017 biopic All Eyez on Me, and he was part of the blockbuster NWA drama Straight Outta Compton. Johnny Depp starred in a recent drama that looked at the mystery surrounding Tupac and Biggie Smalls murders, but it was indefinitely shelved and may never be released.

Black Panther made his first comic book appearance in 1966, and went onto become one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. He was first introduced on the big screen in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He then got his own movie in February of this year, with Black Panther going onto become a true phenomenon at the cinema. The movie is still the #1 domestic box office release of 2018 with $700 million, eclipsing even Infinity War. On a global scale, Black Panther comes in at #2, just below Infinity War, having made an astonishing $1.3 billion in just 10 months of release. In the states, Black Panther is the number 3 movie of all time, just behind Avatar at #2 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at #1. Last seen in this summer's Infinity War, T'Challa turned to dust at the snap of Thanos' mighty fingers. But Black Panther will return somehow, someway, in this summer's Avengers 4. And Black Panther 2 will help usher in a new era of the MCU as it will be part of the Marvel Phase 4 line-up with the original cast returning.

You can take a look at some of the march Pop by Foot Locker has lined up. If you love Black Panther just as much as you love Tupac, then these shirts were tailor made for you.