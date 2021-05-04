The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently wrapped up its run on Disney+. But the fun has continued in the form of a new fan-made trailer that provides the Marvel Cinematic Universe series with a perfect 80s remix. Marvel Vice, as it's titled, gives Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' team-up a new look in the style of Miami Vice, and the whole thing works surprisingly well.

Cooked up by fan and video producer Matt Caron, the Marvel Vice trailer was shared online recently. It takes footage from the six-episode MCU series and sets it to an 80s soundtrack. It makes the show, instead, look like a buddy-cop adventure. In some ways, that's exactly what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was. Though it didn't have that 80s feel to it in its original form. Taking to Twitter to share the video, Caron had this to say about it.

I gave @AnthonyMackie and Bucky the Sonny and Rico treatment #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldierhttps://t.co/jCS4XOcx1e — Matt Caron (@heyitsMattCaron) May 3, 2021

Sam and Bucky, ever since they teamed up in Captain America: Civil War, have been a beloved duo within the MCU. They finally got the chance to take the spotlight in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show is part of a new breed of live-action Marvel show. Following in the footsteps of WandaVision, these shows are heavily tied to the movies and come with massive budgets. So far, fans have flocked to Disney+ to watch them, and there are many more coming down the pipeline. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ironheart, Secret Invasion and Armor Wars are also in development. Loki is up next, set to premiere in June.

Miami Vice aired between 1984 and 1990, lasting five seasons and airing more than 100 episodes. Don Johnson starred as Detective James "Sonny" Crockett with Philip Michael Thomas beside him as Detective Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs. They played a pair of undercover cops making their way through the criminal world in Miami, Florida. The show was viewed favorably in its day and has gone on to maintain its place in the television history books. Michael Mann adapted the series for the big screen in gritty fashion in 2006 with a Miami Vice movie. Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell led the cast. It did not perform particularly well at the box office but has since been embraced in certain circles in the years since its initial release.

As for whether or not Sam and Bucky will reunite for a second season? That remains to be seen. Though that door was certainly left open. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson did officially become our new Captain America, which certainly paved the way for his return in some form or another. That being said, with Captain America 4 in development, it seems like a safe bet that will be in the form of a movie, as opposed to another go-around on Disney+. Be sure to check out the Marvel Vice trailer for yourself from the Nerdist YouTube channel.