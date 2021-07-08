Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa can be seen in Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...?, and hearing the late actor's voice has left thousands of fans feeling emotional. On Thursday, Marvel Studios released the official What If...? trailer, revealing that the show will debut on Disney+ on Aug. 11. The trailer provided a good look at what's to come, including a scene of Boseman's T'Challa alongside Michael Rooker's Yondu.

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NxQ6L73x6D — What If...? (@whatifofficial) July 8, 2021

As Chadwick Boseman recorded his lines for the series before his passing last year, this is his final performance as T'Challa. Many fans may not have realized that he was a part of the series, and hearing his voice in the new trailer caught some by surprise. Happy to see T'Challa back in the role one last time while still feeling the sting of his passing, thousands of fans have been taking to Twitter to address the bittersweet moment.

"Hearing Chadwick Boseman's voice in the Marvel's What If...? trailer was something I wasn't prepared for today," tweeted BuzzFeed's Nora Dominick.

Hearing Chadwick Boseman's voice in the What If trailer was something I wasn't prepared for today pic.twitter.com/qox3HS5T2n — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 8, 2021

Another fan of Boseman added, "I wasn't ready to hear Chadwick Boseman voice....god I miss him."

I wasn’t ready to hear Chadwick Boseman voice….god I miss him???????? pic.twitter.com/vSZrNsiMAM — G the God of Mischief ???????? (@gtheotaku) July 8, 2021

"This series is so bittersweet because I'm excited to see and hear all of these characters again but this is the last time we'll hear Chadwick Boseman in the mcu," another tweet reads.

This series is so bittersweet because I’m excited to see and hear all of these characters again but this is the last time we’ll hear Chadwick Boseman in the mcu pic.twitter.com/uPrzNzBXvs — Deadpool (@itswadewilson) July 8, 2021

Or as one fan puts it: "Happy/sad hearing Chadwick Boseman's voice in this - imagine this feeling will be amplified watching the actual show."

Happy/sad hearing Chadwick Boseman’s voice in this - imagine this feeling will be amplified watching the actual show https://t.co/MDgZRZFRyU — Dale Martin (@DaleToss) July 8, 2021

Echoing thousands of others, another fan said, "Chadwick Boseman's final performance will be the voice of T'Challa / Star Lord. My heart is happy with this clash but sad he's no longer with us..."

Chadwick Boseman's final performance will be the voice of T’Challa / Star Lord. My heart is happy with this clash but sad he’s no longer with us… https://t.co/O4gtCYSKf7 — peeta montano (@peterpiperpked) July 8, 2021

Boseman was preparing to reprise his role as T'Challa in Black Panther 2 at the time of his passing. Right up until the end, he had intended to beat the disease, insisting on keeping his colon cancer diagnosis a secret to most everyone. His death in 2020 came as a tremendous shock to many of those who knew him along with fans all over the world who hadn't even known about his failing health.

What If...? will also bring back many other fan favorite actors reprising their MCU roles including Hayley Atwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Taika Waititi, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Sebastian Stan, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, Neal McDonough, Dominic Cooper, Toby Jones, Sean Gunn, Frank Grillo, and more. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, The Batman) also will voice the Watcher, the series' narrator.

Bryan Andrews directs What If...? with AC Bradley serving as head writer. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce. This is the first animated series for Marvel Studios, and feeling confident in how it will be received, the studio has already begun developing a 10-episode second season. While we can see many of the confirmed characters appearing in season 1, Bradley has teased many surprising cameos as well.

Marvel's What If...? will be released on Aug. 11, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Bryan Andrews directs the series with AC Bradley serving as head writer. The new trailer shown above comes to us from Marvel Studios, and you can see what many other fans are saying about hearing Boseman's voice over on Twitter, where the actor's name is now trending.

the last voice performance from Chadwick Boseman

Pls I'm crying.#WhatIfpic.twitter.com/enDxCR5XET — jessica_⎊ ⍟ || Loki ४ Black Widow era ⧗ (@downeyjessevan) July 8, 2021

I was NOT emotionally prepared for the Chadwick Boseman’s voice in the new #WhatIf trailer #MarvelStudios — Lucas Plager (@lucasplager) July 8, 2021

Reminder: this is gonna be Chadwick Boseman's last performance #WhatIf — Marvel Legion (@Marvel__Legion) July 8, 2021

Hearing Chadwick Boseman’s voice one last time when watching ‘What If…’ is going to be emotional. One last dance from the king. Wherever you are Chadwick, thank you. Rest in power king. ???? pic.twitter.com/epVxV5aX4a — aMucc ???? #FreeBritney (@amurkymuc) July 8, 2021

That trailer was insanely good! The animation is fantastic. The possibilities are endless.. And... @chadwickboseman it was great to hear your voice. ❤???? pic.twitter.com/J0pieqDfhm — Eric Turbeville (@EricTurbeville) July 8, 2021