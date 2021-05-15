Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...? will be premiering on Disney+ this summer. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the TV series will reimagine various events seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if there had been a different outcome. Marking the first animated series for Marvel Studios, some of the storylines already teased include Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain and T'Challa getting abducted by the Reavers.

An official release date for What If...? hasn't yet been set, but a new report from IGN suggests it will arrive on Disney+ in August. The outlet was also able to confirm the release window with Disney, though an exact date in August wasn't reported. With its first season consisting of 10 episodes, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

Marvel moving the MCU to the small screen with exclusive shows on Disney+ has proven to be very successful. It began this year with the premiere of WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. After becoming one of the most popular shows in the world, the series was followed up with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. That show has also been met with great success.

Next up is the debut of the new series Loki featuring Tom Hiddleston reprising the role. The series will consist of six episodes, but a second season is in early development. It is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and ties into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The series follows an alternate version of Loki from a separate timeline as he works to help fix the fractured timeline to stop a greater threat. It's set to debut on June 9.

What If...? bowing in August coincides with Loki ending its first season run. It's been revealed many of the actors from the live-action movies will be voicing their respective roles. Prior to his passing last year, Chadwick Boseman reprised the role of T'Challa one last time by voicing the character for the animated series. Other names that will be involved include Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Josh Brolin (Thanos), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

A.C. Bradley created the Multiverse series and serves as head writer with Bryan Andrews directing. Jeffrey Wright serves as the narrator of the series in character as The Watcher. Speaking about the animated series, Bradley previously told DiscussingFilm why Wright was the perfect person to take on that particular voice role.

"He doesn't intervene because that's not the point. The point is for him to watch and observe," Bradley said of The Watcher. "We very quickly got to Jeffrey Wright because his voice is just so powerful and his presence, while charismatic, can address authority. He's also a friend. He has such a warm personality. It's a nice mixture. You don't feel like you're being lectured by your high school principal. You feel like you're talking to your best friend's husband and that was the feeling we wanted."

Other Marvel shows set to hit Disney+ this year include Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. This news comes to us from IGN.