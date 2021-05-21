Several new images from Marvel Studios' upcoming series, Marvel's What If...?, highlight just some of the major changes that will be explored in this alternate, animated version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with the handful of images, it is also now being reported that the series will premiere on Disney+ this August.

The What If...? series will explore several alternate versions of familiar MCU stories, detailing what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe had occurred differently. The events will be viewed through the eyes of main character Uatu, known as The Watcher, who will be voiced by The Batman star Jeffrey Wright.

For those unaware, The Watcher is a member an extra-terrestrial race who is able to observe the multiverse and occasionally intervenes with events therein. The show's Head writer A.C. Bradley has described The Watcher is "above everything else" and compared the character's viewpoint and perception of humanity as "a guy watching a rat drag a slice of pizza across the platform. He has no interest in becoming friends with the rat, living amongst the rat, or doing rat things. He just goes, 'Man, this is remarkable. Look at the little guy go!' That is The Watcher's relationship with humanity."

One of the stories that will be told in What If...? is that of Peggy Carter, who, in this alternate universe is imbued with the same powers as Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Britain; "What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark's father Howard Stark?" These new images give us several looks at Carter under her new superhero guise, even recreating a particular shot from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies arc, which sees some of the Avengers doing battle with zombified superheroes and villains, including the likes of Captain America. One of these newly released images also gives us a good look at the animated version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, with the Sorcerer Supreme battling an evil version of himself during the events of What If...?.

The series will also introduce an alternative Guardians of the Galaxy. Named Guardians of the Multiverse, the team will be comprised of Peggy Carter's Captain Britain, Black Panther's Erik Killmonger, T'Challa as the new Star-Lord, Gamora, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Thor.

Starring many of the same cast members as the big screen MCU, including Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, the first season of What If...? is now scheduled to premiere in August 2021, and will consist of 10 episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second 10-episode season is already in development. These images were shared by Twitter user Cartoon Crave.