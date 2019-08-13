It's highly unlikely, no matter how successful the Marvel Cinematic Universe becomes, that we'll ever see a live-action adaptation of Marvel Zombies. For those that aren't familiar with this particular run in the pages of Marvel Comics, it's exactly what it sounds like. Fortunately, and perhaps frustratingly, someone by the name of Billy Crammer has brilliantly edited together a fan-made trailer for a Marvel Zombies movie. The only problem with it is that it will make us all wish this was really happening.

The video starts out as many zombie movies do. The outbreak begins to take over as the population can't seem to avoid the undead, with more and more succumbing to the virus. We see our heroes in Avengers tower looking rather concerned, understandably so. A couple of shots are then very cleverly manipulated to make it look like two of the biggest heroes in the MCU are turning into zombies. One from the first Iron Man and another from Age of Ultron. Things then devolve into full-blown mania once the outbreak can't be contained. Lots of action. Lots of carnage. Lots of panicked heroes doing their best to help, rather hopelessly. The trailer comes with a pretty decent tagline.

"Heroes become hunters."

Billy Crammer uses several shots from movies outside of the MCU to really help make this thing work. A great deal of footage was taken from World War Z and the aesthetic seems to match up pretty well. Another key shot came from 28 Weeks Later, which stars Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner who, in that movie, is trying to contain a zombie outbreak that is spreading like wildfire. Another was taken from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy, which allows for Peter Parker to get that zombified look.

Marvel Zombies was initially published in 2005. The initial five-issue miniseries takes place on Earth 2149 within the Marvel Multiverse, meaning the events that transpire don't happen in the main Marvel Comics continuity. The series comes from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman shortly after his take on the zombie genre started to take off. The book proved to be a massive hit that spawned several follow-ups, including Marvel Zombies: Dead Days, Marvel Zombies Return, Marvel Zombies: Evil Evolution, Marvel Zombies: Supreme. Marvel Zombies: Destroy! and even Marvel Zombies vs. Army of Darkness.

Marvel Comics recently teased that another book in the series is coming, though they still haven't revealed much in the way of concrete details. As for seeing this brought to life someday? Hold out pretty much zero hope for a full-length movie. However, the upcoming What If? animated series being produced for Disney+ could bring us an episode showcasing what something like this would look like, and there is some evidence to suggest that is indeed going to happen. Fingers crossed. While we wait on that, be sure to check out the video from Billy Crammer's YouTube for yourself.