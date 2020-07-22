Disney+ and Marvel Entertainment have shared two sneak peek clips from the upcoming new original anthology docuseries, Marvel's 616. This exciting preview comes ahead of tomorrow's virtual [email protected] panel. Directors of the two episodes teased, Gillian Jacobs and comedian Paul Scheer, along with series producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman, will appear with moderator Angélique Roché (host of Marvel's Voices and The Women of Marvel Podcasts), tomorrow, Thursday, July 23rd, 1:00 p.m. PT for the virtual [email protected] panel; A Look Inside Marvel's 616, where they will discuss the making of this new Disney+ original docuseries and their experiences behind-the-scenes.

The first clip from Marvel's 616 is from the episode Higher, Further, Faster, which is directed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs. The episode shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion. Specifically, the clip goes into the origins of the Ms. Marvel character, who will be getting her own Disney+ series in the near future. The clip explores the real-life origins of this particular take on the character, who was created by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona.

The second clip from Marvel's 616 is from the Paul Scheer-directed episode titled Lost and Found. The episode follows the actor and comedian's eye-opening and often hilarious journey to discover the "forgotten" characters of Marvel Comics. Scheer is amazed in the clip to hear about a supervillain named the Wizard who gains the ability to run fast and create miniature tornadoes after injecting himself with mongoose blood. Then there's Typeface, another villain, who uses text as a weapon. Individually, each documentary in this series tells a compelling story that brings its filmmaker's vision to life.

Marvel's 616 explores how Marvel's rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel's world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the "forgotten" characters of Marvel, and much more. The two clips are short, but they give a good indication of what the upcoming docuseries is all about.

As of this writing, Disney+ has not yet announced a release date for Marvel's 616, though it is expected to premiere soon. The docuseries is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club. You can check out the first clip from Higher, Further, Faster above, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, and then take a look at the Lost and Found clip below.