Avengers Campus, Disney's upcoming Marvel theme park expansion, is finally set to open later this year. The massive update had previously been revealed last year, with a summer 2020 opening date announced. But health and safety concerns along with the national lockdown got in the way of those original plans. Now, it has been revealed that Disney is finally gearing up to bring the heroes of the Marvel universe to California Adventure in 2021.

An email was recently sent out to Disney's D23 Fan Club members alerting them to the Avengers Campus rescheduled opening. While the message wasn't all that specific, it was confirmed that the expansion will open at California Adventure in 2021. Originally, Disney had set a July 18, 2020 opening date for its latest addition. But the announcement was made in March just ahead of widespread national lockdowns. Disneyland remained closed for most of 2020, with the company losing millions of dollars as a result. There is no word yet on when Disneyland and/or California Adventure will be allowed to reopen. That will factor heavily into the Avengers Campus opening, which is likely why Disney is shying away from specifics for the time being.

In any event, the Marvel-themed land will, at some point this year, be open to the public. The expansion is taking over what was formerly A Bug's Land, themed after the Pixar movie A Bug's LIfe. Given the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last decade, it makes every bit of sense to make use of that space for Iron Man, Spider-Man and the rest of the Avengers. Much like Disney did with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, they are spending millions to renovate the park in order to bring the thrills of the Marvel universe to life.

Avengers Campus will feature several different locations and various attractions, such as Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, which will include a lifelike, animatronic Spider-Man. Tom Holland will play the role of Peter Parker in the attraction. The expansion will also include Marvel dining spots, such as Pym's Test Kitchen, as well as a sanctum where park-goers can be trained in the ways of the mystic arts by Doctor Strange. Characters such as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Ant-Man, Wasp and Thor, as well as villains such as Loki and Taskmaster will all appear at the park.

2021 is set to be a big year for Marvel. Phase 4 of the MCU officially kicks off next week with WandaVision on Disney+, with the first episode premiering on January 15. That will be the first in a series of new live-action MCU shows that will tie directly into the movies. Speaking of movies, Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man 3 are all set to arrive this year as well. Black Widow and Eternals were originally set to arrive in 2020 but were delayed as a result of movie theater closures. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the Avengers Campus opening are made available. This news was previously reported by The Orange County Register.