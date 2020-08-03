We've got a bit of a good news, bad news situation for gamers looking forward to Marvel's Avengers. The good news is, it has been confirmed that Spider-Man will indeed be included in the upcoming video game post-launch sometime next year. The bad news is that the beloved webslinger will be a PlayStation exclusive, meaning that Xbox and PC players are out of luck if they were hoping to play as Spidey at some point.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers, exclusively on PlayStation. Crystal Dynamics offers early details on its own, unique take on the post-launch Hero: https://t.co/GA3t6Y40KIpic.twitter.com/TEho59XfIc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

The news was confirmed via a blog post from PlayStation. They haven't yet revealed the official character design but a logo was showcased. The post states that Vince Napoli, the game's Lead Combat Designer, is hard at work to make sure Spider-Man looks and feels right when he's fighting alongside Ms. Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Black Widow. The announcement comes just several days after it was confirmed that Hawkeye will also be made available as a post-launch character. It seems a big part of the appeal will be additional heroes and DLC after the game is released.

Sony says that when Spider-Man joins the stable of heroes, it will be via an in-game event that will introduce him to the wider world of Marvel's Avengers. The event will come with a series of

"unique challenges for the hero to take on" that will test his abilities, as well as yielding "some exciting results". As with the rest of the heroes in the game, Sony will include multiple outfits and gameplay experience options that will allow the player to customize Spidey to their liking.

This comes on the heels of 2018's Spider-Man video game, which was a huge hit for the PS4. A sequel centered on Miles Morales has already been announced for the PlayStation 5. As for why Spider-Man will be exclusive to PlayStation, Sony still controls the rights to the franchise. That means it still makes sense for them to keep Spidey in-house to entice gamers. Even if that does come at the expense of those who prefer Xbox or PC.

Marvel's Avengers is a third-person action/adventure game. It will kick off during "A-Day", where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration takes a deadly turn when a mysterious enemy crashes the party, causing massive devastation. The Avengers ultimately disband after being blamed for the tragedy. Five years later, Superheroes have been outlawed. The world is in peril and a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble Earth's mightiest heroes to stop the secretive new force known as AIM.

Spider-Man, and other DLC such as Hawkeye, will be released at no additional cost to players. Marvel's Avengers is set to arrive for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4. A version of the game will arrive for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X at a later date after the consoles launch. Those who purchase the game for the PS4 or Xbox One will get an upgraded version when/if they buy a next-gen console. This news comes to us via Playstation.com.