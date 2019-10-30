We've got a brand new trailer for Marvel's Avengers video game. It has been hyped up quite a bit and several previous trailers have showcased the story at hand. This trailer, on the other hand, is here to show us the mechanics of the game and what players can expect from it, in a more hands-on sense, when it arrives next year. While there is a lot going on here, the main takeaway is that this is going to be a very in-depth Marvel experience.

Even though the trailer is just three minutes in length, there is a tremendous amount to unpack. It starts with outlining the main story, which sees The Avengers disbanding after a major incident, leading to the formation of a group called AIM to take their place. We get a better sense of how character customization will work, as well as the different types of game modes available. Studio Creative Director at Crystal Dynamics, Noah Hughes, explains it like this.

"There are two different types of missions: Hero Missions and Warzone Missions. Hero Missions are single-player only and are part of the overall Campaign. These Hero Missions are specific canvases to showcase each hero as you reassemble them to your growing roster. Warzone Missions can be played solo or with a group of up to four players as any Hero in your roster, allowing you to embody an Avenger within a team of Avengers! Each mission scales based on the team size and makeup."

Co-op and multiplayer are a big focus. While many video games focus arguably a little too much on online multiplayer, Marvel's Avengers looks like it will maintain a healthy balance. More of a dealer's choice sort of thing. Play online if you like, or just move through the single-player campaign.

One nice thing is that each playable character will have lots of different outfit customization options. Players will also earn skill points as the game progresses, which they can use to upgrade characters and learn new abilities. Based on the trailer, Crystal Dynamics has done a fine job of tuning this aspect of the game to suit each character. Another welcome element is the lack of loot boxes or "pay-to-win." While players can earn or purchase new suits, the suits will not enhance abilities. They're merely cosmetic. Noah Hughes elaborated.

"We have a vast amount of Gear unique to each Super Hero in Marvel's Avengers, each with its own rarity, stats, and Perks to unlock. When we say 'play your way,' we mean it. Players can dive deep into min-maxing their hero build through Skills and Gear. Players can switch out Gear and choose which pieces suit individual playstyles as new, better Gear is discovered or earned, allowing them to further tune their playstyle."

This is one of few Marvel projects coming down the pipeline that won't tie in directly to the MCU, but it will still allow fans to bring the action home. Marvel's Avengers is set to arrive for the PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC on May 15, 2020, with pre-orders available now. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via the PlayStation Blog.