A new trailer for Marvel's Behind the Mask has made its way online. The upcoming documentary will be released on Disney+ later this month. The movie seeks to shine a spotlight on some of the world's most beloved superheroes. Thanks to the power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and more have become a huge part of the mainstream. As Marvel explains, the doc "will explore the power of identity behind the world's most iconic super heroes we know and love today."

The trailer kicks off with a little wisdom from the late, great Stan Lee, as delivered by Marvel Creative Director Joe Quesada. "Imagine Spider-Man. It's just a red and blue suit jumping off a building. But, tell me who he is. Tell me what his problems are. And now, when he flies off that building, we're in that suit." That sets the stage for the story being told in this documentary, which focuses on the inspiration behind some of the most enduring heroes in the pop culture landscape. Marvel also released a logline, which helps set up the premise of the doc.

"From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both Super Heroes and Villains leading 'normal' lives. But it's the characters beneath that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel's writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window, they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are."

Behind the Mask features guests from across Marvel's 80-year legacy. This includes the writers and artists behind the rise of characters such as Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and many more. The aim is to highlight Marvel's impact on pop culture and media. Aside from the decades worth of comics and millions upon millions of books sold, the MCU has generated well over $20 billion at the box office, and counting. To say the very least of it, Marvel's impact on pop culture has been substantial, with no signs of slowing down.

The Marvel documentary is directed by Michael Jacobs. Chris Gary and Ryan Simon are producing for Tarmac Creative and Strike Anywhere. Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos serve as executive producers for Marvel.

Disney+ will soon be home to a ton of Marvel content. WandaVision is currently in the middle of its first season. Other shows coming down the pipeline include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, among other projects. Unsurprisingly, Disney is leaning on one of its strongest brands to help anchor the service going forward. Behind the Mask arrives February 12 on Disney+. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.