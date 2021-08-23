Casting Fantastic Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will use the same tried-and-tested formula now established by the long-running franchise. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently offered some insight into the studio's approach to putting a name and face with the likes of Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Women for their highly anticipated MCU debut, revealing that, much like the rest of the universe, they are looking for a blend of recognizable names and newcomers.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces). I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

While he sadly does not drop any names, Kevin Feige cites the previous successes of the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu as examples of Marvel plucking lesser-known names out of relative obscurity and launching them into the A-list. Referring as well to the already well-known names such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Christian Bale, the latter of whom will join the MCU as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, Feige seemingly suggests that Fantastic Four could combine both familiar and unfamiliar names in the line-up of the beloved superhero family.

While Kevin Feige maintains his penchant for secrecy with regards to the casting, this suggestion of a "beautiful combination" of both established and new faces will surely get ideas churning in many a Fantastic Four fan's mind. It would certainly make sense to cast a more learned actor as leader Reed Richards AKA Mr. Fantastic, and then surround them with less experienced stars-in-the-making. One such actor who is often rumored for the role of the elastic leader is The Office and A Quiet Place star John Krasinski, who has responded favourably to the idea in the past.

"You're like, "Do you have any interest in not shattering people's dreams"? [Laughs] I would love to be in the Marvel universe," Krasinski said last year. "I love those movies because they're fun, but I also think they're really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it."

Almost nothing is yet known about Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot, which was announced at the last Disney Investor Day event. All we know so far is that Spider-Man: Far from Home director Jon Watts is on board to helm the movie, which will bring Marvel's super-powered family into the MCU. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.