The Infinity Saga Blu-ray box set is all set to hit the shelves on November 15th. Best Buy released the information online and then quickly deleted it. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will get all 23 movies on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a letter from Kevin Feige, a Matt Ferguson lithograph, and a special bonus disc with deleted and extended scenes. The bonus disc will not be available digitally and is exclusive to the Infinity Saga box set. In true Marvel fashion, it looks stylish and fans are definitely going to want to get their hands on one.

The Infinity Saga Collector's Edition is limited and will be numbered, though we don't know how many will be made just yet. But here's the catch: it retails for $549.99. It's not clear if there will be a regular edition of the saga released, as the Best Buy leak only provided details on the Collector's Edition. One would hope that Marvel Studios will be releasing another, more affordable set in the near future because $549 is a lot of money for most MCU fans.

The Infinity Saga trailer was first shown to lucky attendees of this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige unveiled the trailer, but did not confirm a Blu-ray boxset. Feige later confirmed the box set and fans have been curious as to what will be in it. The trailer has since been made available online and it shows just how crazy the past eleven years have been for Marvel fans. 23 movies in such a short amount of time is pretty astounding, especially considering that Avengers: Endgame is new the highest grossing movie of all time.

Related: Jeremy Renner Misses His Marvel Crew: Is It Already Avengers Reunion Time?

The Infinity Saga news comes after it was just announced that the entire MCU is now available on 4K Ultra HD. Marvel Studios is currently preparing to show the MCU's Phase 4 to fans after Spider-Man: Far From Home officially closed out Phase 3. Many were under the assumption that Avengers: Endgame was the last installment, but Far From Home was able to show the aftermath and the world without Tony Stark. In addition, it finds Peter Parker in a pretty huge mess for the upcoming sequel.

As for the deleted and extended scenes that will be included in the Infinity Saga box set, we know it will include the Iron Man deleted post-credit scene, which has Nick Fury talking about mutants, Hulk, and the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. "I like sharing those scenes," says Kevin Feige. He continued by saying, "And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it's a great avenue to say, 'We'll put it out there.'" Well, they've out it all out there now. You can check out an image of the set below, thanks to the Marvel Stuff Twitter account.

Marvel's Infinity Saga boxed set to arrive on November 15th and will cost $549.99. https://t.co/HqnuWlXm8spic.twitter.com/LwupmhYf7C — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) October 4, 2019