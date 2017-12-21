GKIDS has unveiled the new U.S. trailer for Studio Ponoc's animated fantasy Mary and the Witch's Flower. The English version of the first animated feature film from the new studio, directed by Academy Award-nominated Hiromasa Yonebayashi, features the voices of Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent. The movie is slated for release on January 19, 2018, but for those who want to see it just a bit early, Fathom Events has announced a special screening on January 18.

GKIDS and Fathom Events are partnering on the much-anticipated debut title from Studio Ponoc, Mary and The Witch's Flower, which will get a special one-night national premiere on the big screen this January, prior to its wide theatrical release. This stunning, action-packed fantasy adventure is the second collaboration between Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (who directed Studio Ghibli's When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arrietty) and fellow two-time Academy Award-nominated producer Yoshiaki Nishimura (Studio Ghibli's The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and When Marnie Was There).

Presented by GKIDS, Fathom Events and Studio Ponoc, Mary and The Witch's Flower will hit cinemas nationwide on Thursday, January 18 for a special premiere event with two showings, one at 7:00 p.m. (dubbed in English featuring a voice cast including Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent) and the second at 8:00 p.m. (subtitled in English) local time. In addition to the feature content, audiences will be treated to an exclusive interview with the filmmakers as well as a special commemorative item (while supplies last at select locations). Mary and The Witch's Flower will open in select cinemas nationwide for regular screenings starting January 19.

Mary and The Witch's Flower is the debut film from Studio Ponoc, the ambitious new Japanese animation studio founded by two-time Academy Award-nominated producer Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There), whose reunion with fellow Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (When Marnie Was There) on this gorgeous, action-packed fantasy film points towards an exciting future. Based on the 1971 children's novel The Little Broomstick, Mary and The Witch's Flower is an all-ages action adventure that harkens back to some of the most beloved animated films of all time, full of ingenious characters, jaw-dropping, imaginative worlds and the simple, heartfelt story of a young girl trying to figure her place in the world.

Mary is a plain, young girl, stuck in a rural British village with her Great-Aunt Charlotte and seemingly no adventures or friends in sight. But a chance encounter with a pair of mysterious cats leads Mary into the nearby forest, where she finds an old broom stuck in the overgrowth of a nearby tree, and the strange blue glow of the fly-by-night flower, a rare plant that blossoms only once every seven years. As the broom comes to life and lifts Mary high into the skies, she discovers a mysterious school for witches above the clouds. But the charming headmistress Madam Mumblechook and bumbling Doctor Dee are not all that they appear, in a twisting tale that reveals even the most ordinary-seeming children are capable of the most extraordinary adventures. Take a look at the new trailer below, courtesy of GKIDS YouTube.

