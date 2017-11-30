Universal Pictures UK has released the first trailer for Mary Magdalene, which has been slated to arrive in the U.K. on March 16, 2018 and in the U.S. on March 30, 2018. The trailer gives us our first look at actress Rooney Mara, who takes on the iconic role of Mary Magdalene for this historical drama. What will be interesting to see as this film gets closer to hitting theaters is if it will be the next movie to try and remove itself from the now-toxic Weinstein Company brand.

While Universal Pictures International is handling distribution in both the U.K. and Germany, The Weinstein Company is handling U.S. distribution, and after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, many of the company's projects have went to great lengths to distance themselves from the company. Awards season hopeful Wind River cut all ties with The Weinstein Company, getting outside funding for an Oscar campaign that will have all mention of The Weinstein Company removed from the movie. The upcoming family film Paddington 2 also recently moved from The Weinstein Company to Warner Bros., with its January 12, 2018 release date, but since Mary Magdalene doesn't hit theaters until next spring, it remains to be seen if the producers will also try to distance the movie from the Weinstein name.

Mary Magdalene is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary (Rooney Mara), a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix). She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to Jerusalem. Mary Magdalene also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim, Ariane Labed and Ryan Corr.

Garth Davis directs Mary Magdalene, which reunites her with Rooney Mara, one of the stars of his critically-acclaimed Lion, which was one of last year's Best Picture nominees. The film was written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett, with Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Liz Watts producing. Mary Magdalene is currently set for a limited release on March 30, 2018, which falls on Easter Weekend next year, although it remains unclear if there are plans for a nationwide expansion next spring. Also slated to hit theaters in wide release is Warner Bros.' long-awaited Ready Player One, Lionsgate's Acrimony and another faith-based film, PureFlix's God's Not Dead: A Light In the Darkness.

The film was originally supposed to be one of The Weinstein Company's Oscar contenders for this year, with the studio originally setting a limited release run for November 24. Then in August, the studio pushed it to its current home on March 30, 2018, with the now-embattled Harvey Weinstein suggesting in a statement that the filmmakers needed more time to work on the film. The Weinstein Company's sole Oscar hopes then landed on The Current War, which was moved to November 24, but was also ultimately pushed into 2018, following the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Take a look at the first trailer for Mary Magdalene, courtesy of Universal Pictures UK YouTube.