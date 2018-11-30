The Mary Poppins Returns early reactions have unsurprisingly been positive. Creating a sequel 54 years after the original movie is a pretty bold move, especially when the original is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Emily Blunt steps in for Julie Andrews this time around and so far, Disney fans are heaping praise on her performance. Andrews was offered a role in the sequel, but chose to turn it down in an effort to give Blunt the attention that she deserves. Andrews fully supports the movie as well.

Mary Poppins Returns was first announced in 2015 and it was revealed that it would take place 20 years after the original. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane Banks (Emily Mortimer) are all grown up, but Mary Poppins returns after Michael suffers a personal loss. Joining Emily Blunt for the sequel is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is a street lamplighter named Jack. The story is based on the original novels by P. L. Travers, and thankfully, audiences are already enjoying the new adaptation.

One word that has been thrown around in a lot of the positive reactions for Mary Poppins Returns is "magical." The movie itself has been called magical, but it seems that most of that praise has been going to Emily Blunt, who admits that she didn't watch the original movie to prepare for the sequel. One social media user claims that Blunt is "perfection." He continues to say.

"The Magic is Back, Emily Blunt is just perfection as Mary Poppins & every time she's on screen I couldn't help but have this big ole smile, the 2-D animation segment is beautiful. The film gave me the magical feeling I felt the first time I went to /mary-poppins-returns-footage-details-d23/Disneyland."

Just a small glance at world news is enough to leave some people feeling a bit down, but Mary Poppins Returns offers a break from all of that, according to another early reaction. The reviewer says, "It anticipates and miraculously evades any cynicism and leaves you in a state of joy." Another early review states that it's the "warm, cozy comfort weight blanket we need right now." It's beginning to feel like Mary Poppins Returns is a pretty good movie.

As with all early reactions to a new movie, there are some negative reviews floating around as well. However, nearly all of them are comparing Mary Poppins Returns to the 1964 original, which isn't entirely fair. Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins is a part of popular culture and really, nobody could ever take her place. It seems that it's best to go watch the sequel and letting it be its own thing. It's not a remake, and it's not retreading all of the parts that made the first installment so good. Looking at the early reviews, the sequel does its own thing, which should be good news. You can check out some of the early Mary Poppins Returns reactions below, and check out the latest promotional material at Disney.

So #MaryPoppinsReturns is so much excellence. Emily Blunt will get all the noms, Lin-Manuel win all the hearts, and the music will be in your head and on your playlist for months. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) November 30, 2018

I spontaneously sobbed in MARY POPPINS RETURNS. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) November 22, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns is a exquisitely made film with delightful music, excellent performances (especially by Emily Blunt) & contagious optimism.



And yet...it felt SO similar to the original. New songs, better technology, same story & themes. I definitely recommend it though. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 30, 2018

#MaryPoppinsReturns THE MAGIC IS BACK Emily Blunt is just perfection as Mary Poppins & every time she’s on screen I couldn’t help but have this big ole smile, the 2-D animation segment is BEAUTIFUL. The film gave me the magical feeling I felt the first time I went to Disneyland pic.twitter.com/bLnamKbPLN — Zach Pope (@popetheking) November 30, 2018

#MaryPoppinsReturns is wonderful. It anticipates and miraculously evades any cynicism and leaves you in a state of joy. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) November 30, 2018

#MaryPoppinsReturns ⁠is the warm, cozy comfort weight blanket we need right now - prescribed self-care that swaddles us in heartfelt sentiments. It respectfully balances nostalgia & modern tech, creating a joyful, eye-popping & immersive fantasy world. Emily Blunt is perfect. pic.twitter.com/WkRvfBfNeu — Courtney Ho-Ho-Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 30, 2018

#MaryPoppinsReturns is absolutely delightful, packed with old school charm and it keeps you smiling the entire time. So much color and warmth and wonder - a film about believing in the ones you love and loving to imagine the possibilities. pic.twitter.com/6WmYErvUWD — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 30, 2018

In honesty, I'd been having a rough day before I walked into screen it. Two hours later, I walked out in love with everything again. It's a happy-making movie. And it's easily going to garner a few Oscar nods. #MaryPoppinsReturns — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 30, 2018

Much like the Banks family, I didn't realize how much I needed Mary Poppins back in my life until she arrived. Emily Blunt is magical. @Lin_Manuel is a joy. And wonderful to see Navckid Keyd acting again. #MaryPoppinsReturnspic.twitter.com/mO0RSXW6J7 — Stephen (Dirk) Libbey (@childe_dirk) November 30, 2018

Joy and happiness are all over 'Mary Poppins Returns' and much of it is embedded within Emily Blunt's transcendent, beautiful work. You leave on a pure high. #FilmTwitter#MaryPoppinsReturnspic.twitter.com/dNYjoYnFCW — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 24, 2018

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is a delight in the purest & brightest sense possible. The attention to detail to recapture the magic of the first is evident in every decision made by Rob Marshall, the cast & crew. Emily Blunt is absolute perfection & the cameos are heartwarmingly joyous! — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 24, 2018

Sigh. I didn't love #MaryPoppinsReturns. I was bored for the most part and, as a HUGE musical theater geek, the music was so-so. It lacked a song that just sticks to your soul. BUT Emily Blunt is fantastic, kids will love it & it will make a ton of money. Review on Cosmo soon! — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) November 30, 2018