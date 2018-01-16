Disney has released a new image from Mary Poppins Returns, which showcases a ton of the new cast members having themselves what appears to be a very fun time. Disney has been a hit-making machine in recent years, the likes of which Hollywood has never seen. While doing a remake of the classic Mary Poppins would be downright blasphemous, they're doing the more acceptable but equally risky thing by releasing a sequel this Christmas. This new photo offers us a glimpse of what's in store.

The photo features some of the younger cast members from the sequel, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda's character and Emily Blunt, who has the very difficult task of living up to Julie Andrews' legacy in Mary Poppins Returns. That said, this photo, and everything we've seen and heard for that matter, points to Blunt being perfect for the role. Her co-star Ben Whishaw seems to think so, as he indicated during a recent interview with Metro while promoting Paddington 2. Here's what he had to say.

"I just thought it was a brilliant piece of casting. I think she's going to be incredible in the film. She's a brilliant actress full-stop, but she's also a brilliant comedian and a brilliant singer. From what I have seen, and what I can gather, she is doing that very difficult thing of honoring the folk memory of Julie Andrews that is in everyone's childhood, and also really making it her own role. That's going back to the P.L. Travers books. I think she has found something really original. I'm really excited to see it."

Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s depression-era London, which is when P.L. Travers' original books take place. The movie is said to draw on the material from those books as well. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael and his family Cherry Tree Lane. Following a personal loss, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family. Or returns, if you will. She uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder that's missing in their lives.

In addition to the already mentioned cast members, Mary Poppins Returns also features Julie Walters (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Colin Firth (The King's Speech) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). In addition, Dick Van Dyke will also feature in the sequel, after having appeared in the original movie. Angela Lansbury will also appear as the Balloon Lady, a character from PL Travers' original books.

Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago) with a script from David Magee (Finding Neverland). Disney has set the sequel to arrive in theaters on December 25, making it one of the major releases this holiday season. Be sure to check Disney's newly released image from Mary Poppins Returns for yourself below.