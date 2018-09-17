This holiday season, revisit Cherry Tree Lane as Disney's magical nanny flies back to London in the hugely anticipated sequel Mary Poppins Returns, a movie that has been 54 yeas in the making. It's been a long time, but once you see that smile again, it will feel like no time has passed it all. Today, we welcome her back with open arms.

A new trailer, poster and photos from Mary Poppins Returns have arrived...Here is your latest look at the new adventures on Cherry Tree Lane with the practically perfect nanny. It is going to be one Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Christmas as Mary Poppins heads back to theaters nationwide December 19!

In Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light, and life, to the streets of London.

Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Rob Marshall. The screenplay is by David Magee and the screen story is by Magee & Rob Marshall & John DeLuca based upon the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The producers are John DeLuca, p.g.a., Rob Marshall, p.g.a. and Marc Platt, p.g.a. with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The music score is by Marc Shaiman and the film features all new original songs with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman.

The film also stars Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen; Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and introducing Joel Dawson as the Banks' children, with Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank's William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary's eccentric cousin, Topsy. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth's character.

Mary Poppins arrives in a crowded holiday season, occupying the spot Disney has reserved for Star Wars the last three years. It will have December 19 and 20 all to itself, before a glut of other movies crash in on its party, including DC's Aquaman and the Transformers spin-off BumbleBee. If that weren't enough competition alone, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's long awaited adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel is going to edge in on the excitement, along with the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly reunion comedy Holmes and Watson. And there's Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis bringing up the rear with true-life drama Welcome to Marwen.

To say this holiday season is one crowded marketplace is an understatement. But we're sure everyone's favorite nanny isn't afraid. We'll get to see Mary Poppins flying high above the skies of London with her trusty umbrella soon enough. Until then, here's the official trailer and poster for Mary Poppins Returns direct from Walt Disney Pictures.