The first trailer for Mary Queen of Scots has arrived. It's getting to that point in the year where we're going to start getting wind of more and more movies that are going to be awards season hopefuls. A period piece historical drama with two majorly talented actresses who have become increasingly big favorites with The Academy has awards season written all over it. Such is the case with Mary Queen of Scots and the first trailer definitely feels like the kind of thing that could generate a lot of buzz later this year.

Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular Mary, with Margot Robbie playing her sister in arms turned foe, Elizabeth I. The movie is based on the book Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart by author John Guy. This trailer heavily focuses on their relationship that's going to anchor the drama in this movie. Though, it's clear that we're going to see some pretty major battle scenes and there is going to be some bloodshed. Even so, this looks to be rather emotional and epic.

Mary Queen of Scots explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young Queen beholds her "sister" in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth's sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones, and change the course of history.

Mary Queen of Scots comes from director Josie Rourke and marks her major feature debut. Rourke is primarily known for her theater work prior to this. The script comes from Beau Willimon, who serves as showrunner on Netflix's House of Cards and previously penned the screenplay for The Ides of March. In addition to Ronan and Robbie, the cast also includes Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce

Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie have both scored Oscar nominations previously. Last year they were both nominated for Lady Bird and I, Tonya, respectively. Neither actress has taken home the big prize, but it looks like they both could be turning in another award-worthy performance here. Mary Queen of Scots is set to hit theaters in limited release on December 7. That release date implies the studio wants to get this thing out in time for Academy Awards consideration. Be sure to check out the first Mary Queen of Scots trailer, courtesy of the Focus Features YouTube channel, for yourself below.