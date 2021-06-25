Mass Effect may finally be getting a Hollywood adaptation from the folks at Netflix. The popular EA and Bioware sci-fi video game series is said to be getting an animated series at the streaming service, which is becoming familiar territory for the company. Assuming the series comes to fruition, it will be yet another example of Netflix doubling down on video game adaptations as potential franchises.

According to a new report, Netflix has put a Mass Effect animated series into development. While specific plot details remain somewhat scarce, it's said that this will tell an original story. Per the report, the show will "focus on an Alliance military operative who is investigating terrorist acts across the galaxy. It won't necessarily adapt the original trilogy of games. So, Command Shepard is not expected to appear. Rather, this will take place "alongside" his story.

This is not a totally unexpected development. A Mass Effect movie was in development at one point, though it never came to fruition. Interestingly, project director for the recently released Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Mac Walters, addressed the notion of an adaptation. Specifically, in an interview with Insider, he explained that TV is a better fit for this franchise as opposed to a movie, due to its episodic nature.

"When we build out a Mass Effect game, we have a backbone, or an overall story that we want to tell, but each level or mission is like its own TV episode. It doesn't get written ahead of time. It gets written at the time that we get to it. So it gets added to the main story and sometimes the main story gets adjusted because we did something really cool in that 'episode.' So long-from storytelling is a great place for game franchises."

Indeed, while many video game movies have failed over the years, TV has seemingly had better luck. Netflix, in particular, did very well with Castlevania, and a spin-off is currently in the works. They also have an Assassin's Creed live-action series in development, as well as two Resident Evil shows, one live-action and one anime. Outside of Netflix, Paramount is filming the long-gestating Halo TV show and HBO is gearing up for a The Last of Us series. This to say, a Mass Effect TV show makes a lot of sense.

Mass Effect hinges on a group of explorers on Mars who discover the remains of an ancient spacefaring civilization. In the ensuing decades, these mysterious artifacts reveal new technologies, enabling mankind to traverse the stars. The basis for this technology was a force that controlled the fabric of space and time. It's a rich universe with a lot of room to play. Not only that but the games have sold millions of copies and have been met with widespread acclaim. It's seemingly the perfect candidate for a high-profile show. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via https://www.thathashtagshow.com/2021/06/23/exclusive-mass-effect-series-in-development-for-netflix/|That Hashtag Show.