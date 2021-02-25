Henry Cavill could very well be working on a movie based on the popular sci-fi video game series, Mass Effect. The mystery of Henry Cavill's secret project thickens following yesterday's tease, with the actor sharing an image of himself reading from a top-secret document and teasing an upcoming project. Many theorized (oops) that it could be his return as Superman, however after some sophisticated investigation, some clever fans have ascertained that it is much more likely related to Mass Effect. Which, to be fair, is equally as exciting.

Cavill posted the image to social media along with the caption "Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all." Going over the pages of blurred words in Cavill's hand in the image, inquisitive movie fans have used a Focus Magic program to pick out the words "Cerberus," "Reaper," "Geth," and "Tali'Zorah," all of which are associated with the Mass Effect franchise.

The first Mass Effect game was released back in 2007, with the original trilogy of games following Commander Shepard, a space navy solider, whose mission is to save the galaxy from a race of powerful mechanical beings known as the Reapers and their agents, including the first game's antagonist Saren Arterius. Since release, Mass Effect has been met with massive commercial success as well as universal acclaim, with fans wondering when, if ever, the property would be brought into live action as either a series or movie.

Now, while many will no doubt be thrown into giddy excitement at the thought of a Mass Effect project led by Henry Cavill, it is worth noting that this could simply mean that the Man of Steel star is putting his name to the games themselves, tying in with the upcoming Legendary Edition compilation release. Cavill is a well-known video game enthusiast and an avid gamer, and while this outcome might seem disappointing after teasing a secret upcoming project in this way, being associated with Mass Effect would no doubt be a hugely exciting prospect for the actor.

An adaptation of Mass Effect was officially announced by BioWare back in 2010, with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. set to co-produce and co-finance the project. Blackhat writer Morgan Davis Foehl was hired to pen the screenplay, which would have been an adaptation of the first game's story, centering on Commander Shepard's journey. Following Legendary Pictures' divorce from Warner Bros., Mass Effect was moved to Universal Studios for distribution and has sat in limbo ever since.

So, whether Cavill really is on board for a big screen Mass Effect adaptation or not, his name now being associated with the franchise could certainly result in one somewhere down the line.

For now, Cavill has several projects in the pipeline, including his return as monster hunter Geralt in the second season of Netflix's hugely popular dark fantasy series, The Witcher. His take on the DC icon Superman will also return to screens once again in HBO Max's The Snyder Cut, which is due for release on HBO Max on March 18, 2021. The image was originally posted by Henry Cavill on his official Instagram account. Meanwhile, you can see the results of the investigation over at Game Pressure.