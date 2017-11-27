A few weeks ago, the swashbuckling adventure Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World celebrated its 14th Anniversary, and it seems that Master and Commander 2 may be coming soon. Star Russell Crowe revealed that he has heard that a sequel may be possible, asking for fans who enjoyed the first movie, and the Patrick O'Brian Aubrey Maturin novels, to let 20th Century Fox know that they want a sequel. Here's what the actor had to say below on social media earlier today.

"For the Aubrey Maturin lovers, I do hear whispers indeed that a second voyage is perhaps potentially pre-proposed a possibility . So O'Brian affectionate's and aficionados, let @20thcenturyfox know of your pleasure."

The 2003 adaptation Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, is based on the 1969 Patrick O'Brian novel Master and Commander, the first in a 20-book series that followed the exploits of Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) and Dr. Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany). There are certainly plenty more stories to base these sequels on, and the first movie was a critical hit with an 85% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the first movie's box office performance may certainly be one reason why this sequel hasn't happened over the past 14 years.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World wasn't exactly a huge hit at the box office, taking in $93.9 million domestic and $212 million worldwide, from a massive $150 million production budget, which doesn't count the cost of publicity and advertising as well. That profit margin is certainly smaller than the studio would have hoped for, and it's possible that this was one of the main reasons a sequel was never put into development. There was a report back in 2009 that Russell Crowe was in talks for this sequel, that was reportedly based on the 11th novel, The Reverse of the Medal, which follows Aubrey sailing in to the Caribbean aboard his ship, the HMS Surprise, where he discovers his illegitimate son, Samuel Panda, a Catholic priest.

It remains to be seen if this project will bring back actor Paul Bettany as Dr. Stephen Maturin, or other Master and Commander stars such as James D'Arcy, Robert Pugh and Richard McCabe. It's also unclear if director Peter Weir will return to the franchise as well. The filmmaker directed the first movie from an adapted screenplay he co-wrote with John Collee. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, but it only took home two awards, one for Best Cinematography (Russell Boyd) and the other for Best Sound Editing (Richard King).

Russell Crowe is coming off his role as Dr. Jekyll in Universal Pictures' The Mummy, and he also had a brief, uncredited appearance in Netflix's War Machine. His film Boy Erased is currently in post-production, where he stars alongside Nicole Kidman ,Lucas Hedges and director/star Joel Edgerton, and he also has The True History of the Kelly Gang in pre-production, which also has Dacre Montgomery, Essie Davis, Travis Fimmel and Nicholas Hoult attached to star. Take a look at this tweet from Russell Crowe's Twitter, and stay tuned for more updates on Master and Commander 2.