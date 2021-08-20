It has been quite a time for Masters of the Universe fans recently with Kevin Smith's reboot/continuation show arriving on Netflix last month, and another new CGI animated take on the muscleman from Eternia now having a trailer and again coming to Netflix in the near future. In addition to that, there is now also the brand new, exceptionally crafted board game, Masters of The Universe: Clash For Eternia, which has announced a date of September 14th for its US Kickstarter to go live. A preview video has been released detailing what can be expected from the new addition to the He-Man universe, and it has received quite a reaction from gamers and Masters of the Universe fans alike.

The game has already seen its Kickstarter style campaign for the European edition of the game, which in Europe will go under the name of Fields of Eternia, go live back at the end of July and has already amassed over 800,000 euros in backing (around $930,000), with the US version expected to do the same, and with the amount of attention currently on the franchise it is not surprising at how quickly the campaign has picked up pace. The livestream run-through of the basic game set up and some of the miniature figures that have been created for the game has had many talking, with detailed replicas of all of the main Masters of the Universe heroes and villains as well as a near perfect classic depiction of Castle Grayskull.

Masters of the Universe™: Clash for Eternia is coming to Kickstarter in September! Sign up to be notified: https://t.co/YlmWlJkMnMpic.twitter.com/TEklDjxjxo — CMON (@CMONGames) August 17, 2021

The game description on the European site reads, "Fields of Eternia is an adventure driven tactics and strategy game that features epic campaigns that can be played solo or with friends and family. Your objective is to rally and recruit troops, complete exciting quests while collecting ancient and powerful artifacts, and building vehicles in order to emerge the victor who conquers Eternia."

The Kickstarter gives fans the chance to secure their copy of the main game and the additional "stealth goal" extra figures which will be added at the funds contributed to the project increase. Additionally, there have already been two expansion packs announced called Rise of the Snake Men and Spell of Separation, which can be added to the main game to create a more in depth experience for gamers who can handle all the additional pieces and rules that come with them.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was originally created in the 1980s as a way of selling action figures, but over the decades it had grown into one of the biggest and most-well known properties despite numerous so-so attempts to bring new versions of the battle for Eternia to screens. A movie reboot has been in development hell for almost a decade now, getting as far as casting before once again stalling.

Netflix's announcement of two new series brought new hype to the franchise, and while Kevin Smith's continuation of the classic property gained a lot of attention in its first half-season, some older fans were not quite on board with Smith's decision to leave the show pretty much without He-Man or his nemesis Skeletor. The second part of that show is still in post-production, while Netflix have just dropped the trailer for a brand new take on the franchised, which is clearly aimed at introducing a new, younger audience to the adventures of He-Man.