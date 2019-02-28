As you probably know by now, Sony has a new Masters of the Universe movie in the works. Screenwriter David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Dark City, and Man of Steel) was originally set to pen and helm the reboot, but then he had to drop out due to "other commitments." And today we have word that this might not have been the case. As is usual with this kind of deal, it looks like there's a bit more to the story.

Creature designer and former ILM artist Carlos Huante (Alien: Covenant, Prometheus) recently spoke about his time working on the David S. Goyer version and said it was a more colorful and fantastical version of Lord of The Rings.

Specifically, Huante said this.

"When they called me to work on the film I was very happy... I worked on it for several weeks and the script that Goyer had, he was directing and he wrote the script, was great I actually thought it was really good, which I don't say that often. This one was fun and it made the world more fantastic than I thought it could go. It felt arty and fantastical at the same time. The director's script was big and the studio didn't want to fund that movie and so the director quit...He was great [Goyer] I loved where he was going with that story it was great fun, but once that went away we got let go too."

He then added.

"I'm not going to talk too much about it [in great detail], I know they're making it still but I'll tell you it was... just the story of Greyskull and that sort of thing and there was some really cool stuff in there. I don't think they're gonna make that version. I know they're not going to, it was like a Lord of The Rings film, it was huge! And there was all kinds of stuff in there, you could have divided up that script into three movies and it would have worked. That's how big it was. I would have loved to have spent a lot of time on that one. It was a more fantastic version of Lord of The Rings, is what I'll say. It's a more colorful and fantastical version of Lord of The Rings, but it felt as real as Lord of The Rings. It was very real but very far-out. It was a final return to science fiction fantasy where we've only had one, Star Wars."

And finally, he threw out this little nugget.

"They screwed-up by not allowing Goyer to make it in my opinion. It was a slam-dunk money maker."

Adam and Aaron Nee (Band of Robbers) have since replaced Goyer behind the camera and screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man) have been recently hired to polish Goyer's original script. All of this is to say that there is really no telling just how much of Goyer's "more fantastic version of Lord of The Rings" will eventually end up on the big screen once this new Masters of the Universe lands in theaters later this year. But we'll be there to find out! This story was originally published by HN Entertainment.