Is the Masters of the Universe movie heading to Netflix? According to sources, talks are currently underway. The movie currently has a theatrical releasee slated for March 2021, but it's beginning to look like it might be skipping theaters and heading straight to the small screen. The sources say Sony boss Tom Rothman is considering selling the expensive project to Netflix in order to minimize risk, which might be a wise decision. With that being said, is Netflix going to want a movie which has been in development since 2007?

Apparently, the dilemma for Sony and the Masters of the Universe movie revolves around the cost of making it. Does Sony "seek a studio or financier to partner on the project, holding on to various rights and territories, or make the safe deal with Netflix?" A lot of major studios have been selling movies to the streaming platform over the years as they look for larger tentpole projects per quarter. Masters of the Universe could fit that bill nicely, if executed properly.

Masters of the Universe has the potential to spawn a big screen franchise, which Sony would lose out on if Netflix takes over. While it could very well go on to be a major hit, it could also find its way in the cutout bin like 1987's Masters of the Universe, which was plagued with trouble behind-the-scenes and later tanked at the box office. It has since become a cult classic, but Sony might be having a hard time taking such a big gamble at this stage in the game. A lot of names have been attached to the project over the past 12 years.

Adam and Aaron Nee are currently on board to direct Masters of the Universe with Noah Centino cast in the lead role as He-Man. Production is expected to begin early next year, but there could be an even longer wait if these talks between Sony and Netflix continue. At this time, it is believed that the talks are still in the preliminary stages. Bringing Masters of the Universe to Netflix would see the project join the latest She-Ra and the Princesses of Power reboot animated series.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see a new Masters of the Universe movie. Hopes were high last year when David S. Goyer was still attached. Goyer reportedly wanted to make a He-Man movie like Lord of the Rings, which would have been pretty amazing to see. Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are still on board to write the screenplay, but who knows how long this will all last. For now, we'll just have to continue waiting to see where Masters of the Universe ends up. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce a possible deal between Sony and Netflix for Masters of the Universe.