We officially have or new He-Man. To All the Boys I've Loved Before star and up-and-coming heartthrob Noah Centineo was attached to the role last month in a report. However, the news had yet to be confirmed by the studio or the actor, so it was still up in the air. Especially considering that this Masters of the Universe movie has been trapped in development for some time. Now, Centineo has confirmed personally that he is indeed going to play He-Man.

Noah Centineo was recently a guest on The Tonight Show. The interview started out by Jimmy Fallon remarking on the comparisons that have been made between the young actor and Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, who portrays the Hulk/Bruce Banner. Fallon then transitioned to the actor's recent Calvin Klein ad and, from there, moved onto the rumor that he is going to headline the new Masters of the Universe movie. The actor didn't tip-toe around the issue and firmly stated that yes, he's our He-Man. Here's what he had to say about it.

Yes, yeah. I have an affinity for being in my underwear, I don't know what it is... Yeah, I'm very excited. It's quite an opportunity."

The joke was in clear reference to his recent Calvin Klein ad and the fact that He-Man wears nothing but a furry loincloth. In any event, this confirms not only that the long-awaited Master of the Universe reboot has its main star, but that the project is far enough along that we're actually to the point of casting. We've been hearing news of this project kicking around for a very long time now. While cameras aren't exactly rolling just yet, this is a very encouraging sign, to be sure.

Noah Centineo isn't (yet) known for his big action movie roles. He has, however, been on something of a meteoric rise as of late. Much of that started with his role in Netflix's very successful To All the Boys I've Loved Before. He's also set to appear in the sequel, which is currently in the works. As mentioned during the interview, Centineo had about 700,000 Instagram followers before that movie. Now he has over 17 million. Not to say that's what landed him the role, but a following like that certainly doesn't hurt anything. He's also set to appear in the Charlie's Angels reboot later this year, so we will get a look at his action chops before he suits up as He-Man.

Matt Holloway and Art Marcum of Iron Man fame penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, with Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) currently set to direct. Sony does not yet have a release date locked down for Masters of the Universe, as they recently removed it from its previous December 2019 date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the full interview clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel below.