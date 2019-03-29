It was just a few days ago that we passed along word that Sony and Band of Robbers directing duo Aaron and Adam Nee's new big-budget reboot of Mattel's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe flick may have snagged its lead. Supposedly, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, The Fosters and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star Noah Centineo is in talks to play He-Man. And today we have word that, regardless of who ends up playing Prince Adam and/or He-Man, this new movie will begin shooting in Prague on August 19th.

It's about time this reboot got to the shooting stage as a reimagining of Masters of the Universe has been teased for as long as I can remember. Actually, it has really only been a big project in Hollywood since 2007 when rumors were circling that Face-off and Broken Arrow director John Woo was developing a reboot of the classic toyline for the big screen. That version never came to fruition, but it kicked off a long development on the film that saw many directors come and go over the years. Some of these directors included John Stevenson (Kung Fu Panda), Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), Joe Cornish (Attack the Block, The Kid Who Would Be King), Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), and Andrés Muschietti (Stephen King's IT: Chapter Two). But that's not all, filmmakers such as Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders (The Croods, Space Chimps), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie, 21 Jumps Street), and Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2, Blumhouse's Truth or Dare) have been in talks to take a trip to Eternia over the years.

Finally, it seemed that producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch had settled on McG (Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The Babysitter) to direct. But then things took yet another turn back in April 2017, when McG left the film and David S. Goyer (Blade: Trinity, Man of Steel) was hired to rewrite the script. Then in December 2017, Goyer began talks to direct the film, but by February 2018, Goyer decided to step away as the director to focus on other projects. Enter the movie's current directing duo of brothers Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) who will be helming the reboot from an all-new screenplay written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight).

This upcoming reboot is not the first time that He-Man and his fellow Masters of the Universe have made their way to the big screen. Back in 1987 director, Gary Goddard helmed his version from a screenplay written by David Odell. Yoram Globus, Menahem Golan, and Edward R Pressman produced, and that version featured Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. Courteney Cox joined them as Julie, Barry Livingston as Charlie, James Tolkan as Detective Lubic, Christina Pickles as Sorceress, Meg Foster as Evil-Lyn, Chelsea Field as Teela, Jon Cypher as Man-At-Arms, Billy Barty as Gwildor, and Robert Duncan McNeill as Kevin. Anthony De Longis rounded out the cast as Blade, alongside Tony Carroll as Beast Man, Pons Maar as Saurod, Robert Towers as Karg, and Peter Brooks as the Narrator.

Aaron and Adam Nee's Masters of the Universe reboot (possibly) starring Noah Centineo as He-Man was initially set to be hitting a theater near you on December 18, 2019. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, so we will make sure to pass along news of an updated release date once we hear anything. This update comes to us from Discussing Film over on Twitter.