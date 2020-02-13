At last, the long-awaited, seemingly cursed Masters of the Universe reboot looks like it's finally coming together and will begin filming this summer. Sony has been trying to get this movie up and running for ages now, but it has been delayed and met with setbacks all along the way. Five steps forward, ten steps back. But it seems those progressive steps have finally aligned, with Noah Centineo set to play He-Man.

Noah Centineo, known for Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, landed the role last year, which was a key piece of the puzzle. Centineo is currently promoting the release of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and was recently the subject of a profile piece. Within that profile it was revealed that the actor had to bulk up in a big way to play He-Man, putting on roughly 30 pounds of muscle, which required him to regularly eat 11 eggs for breakfast. Then, filming was pushed back, so he ended up having to drop the weight again. But the important bit is that it's stated filming is now set to start this summer.

Muscle bulking frustrations aside, this is potentially great news for those who have wanted to see this movie happening. We've been hearing about this for years, but Sony can never find the right group of people to make it happen. At present Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) are set to direct. If the project is indeed gearing up to get cameras rolling in the coming months, we should be hearing more in regards to casting sooner rather than later. Like who will be tapped as our new Skeletor?

Another key development that could help is that all signs point to Sony off-loading the movie to Netflix, as the studio is concerned about a theatrical release, given its $130 million budget. Netflix, on the other hand, is spending more than any other studio on original content right now and they are handing out big budgets for the right project, such as Michael Bay's 6 Underground and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. Masters of the Universe, if executed correctly, could be a franchise starter, and that could easily be worth the investment for Netflix.

Plus, the streaming service already has two different Masters of the Universe animated shows in development, one of which is coming from Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back). Toy company Mattel created the franchise in the early 80s, which gained popularity through the original animated series. A much-maligned live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man was released in 1987, which was not a financial success. But every studio in Hollywood is looking for recognizable IP that can help attract eyeballs. This certainly seems to fit the bill. The movie does not currently have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Harpers Bazaar.